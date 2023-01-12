21 Cozy Winter Trends We’re Totally Obsessed With Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The winter is all about feeling cozy and staying warm — but that doesn’t mean you have to resort to typical oversized sweaters and leggings year after year. There are so many comfy trends which are totally chic, and you only need a few pieces to take your current winter wardrobe to the next level!
There are four particular trends we’re honing in on — two of which are somewhat standard, while the others are slightly more eccentric. You can mix and match all of these vibes to create the ultimate winter ensemble fit for the streetwear pages of any fashion magazine — check out our top picks below!
Soft Oversized Scarves
Our Absolute Favorite: Oversized blanket scarves are a forever staple, but this winter, it’s all about specific colors. The main trend we want to channel is balletcore — pieces a ballerina off-duty would wear. We’re obsessed with just how large this particular scarf is, and it comes in one of the hottest colors of the season — bright kelly green!
More styles we love:
- Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf — $48 at Nordstrom!
- Colorblock Fringe Ruana — $59 at Nordstrom!
- UGG Woven Recycled Polyester Wrap Scarf — $95 at Nordstrom!
- Wander Agio Women’s Warm Winter Infinity Scarf — originally $15, now just $8 at Amazon!
Matching Athleisure Sets
Our Absolute Favorite: Somehow, when you’re wearing a matching sweatsuit like this one, it appears far more stylish than your old college tee and tattered pajama pants! There are plenty of sets on the market, but oversized versions are by far the comfiest. To make the #OOTD feel infinitely chicer, all you have to do is throw on a statement coat (see below!) over your two-piece set — and you’re good to go.
More styles we love:
- ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Outfit — $41 at Amazon!
- LILLUSORY Two Piece Knit Set — originally $73, now $51 at Amazon!
- AOHITE Women’s Crew Neck 2 Piece Knit Sweatsuit — $47 at Amazon!
- ANRABESS Women’s Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set — $54 at Amazon!
Faux Fur Coats
Our Absolute Favorite: Dramatic coats made from plush faux-fur materials are everything! The winter is the ultimate season to embrace show-stopping outerwear, and we can’t think of a better material than faux fur. In our opinion, the bigger you go with your coat, the better — and this faux-shearling style from Topshop is absolutely dreamy!
More styles we love:
- Karl Lagerfeld Quilted Longline Faux Fur Coat — originally $375, now $225 at Nordstrom!
- AZALEA WANG Faux Leather & Faux Fur Belted Coat — $89 at Nordstrom!
- Orolay Mid-Length Sherpa Teddy Coat — $120 at Amazon!
- Simplee Fluffy Faux Fur Short Coat — starting at $65 at Amazon!
Inside-Out Fur Boots
Our Absolute Favorite: We adore wearing boots with fuzzy material on the inside, but now the trend is to show off fur on the outside too! So far, we’ve spotted major trendsetters like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber rocking this boot style already, and the aesthetic is only going to gain traction as the season continues. We know our top pick may be a bit out-there for some shoppers, but we couldn’t resist. What better way to spice up a plain pair of fleece-lined leggings? Done!
More styles we love:
- AU&MU Sheepskin Fur Shearling Snow Boots — $250 at Amazon!
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Jenze Quilted Winter Boot — originally $190, now $140 at Nordstrom!
- Ash Moboo Faux Fur Platform Bootie — originally $240, now $168 at Nordstrom!
- Jeffrey Campbell Fluffy Faux Fur Over the Knee Boot — $225 at Nordstrom!
- APHNUS Womens Mid Calf Boots Cow Leather Fur Snow Boots — $149 at Amazon!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- The Best Self Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange
- 12 Best Cellulite Body Massagers to Smooth Out Your Skin — Starting at $6
- The Best Detangling Brushes for Curly Hair — Starting at Just $7
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!