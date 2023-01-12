21 Cozy Winter Trends We’re Totally Obsessed With Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter is all about feeling cozy and staying warm — but that doesn’t mean you have to resort to typical oversized sweaters and leggings year after year. There are so many comfy trends which are totally chic, and you only need a few pieces to take your current winter wardrobe to the next level!

There are four particular trends we’re honing in on — two of which are somewhat standard, while the others are slightly more eccentric. You can mix and match all of these vibes to create the ultimate winter ensemble fit for the streetwear pages of any fashion magazine — check out our top picks below!

Soft Oversized Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: Oversized blanket scarves are a forever staple, but this winter, it’s all about specific colors. The main trend we want to channel is balletcore — pieces a ballerina off-duty would wear. We’re obsessed with just how large this particular scarf is, and it comes in one of the hottest colors of the season — bright kelly green!

Originally $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See it!

More styles we love:

Matching Athleisure Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Somehow, when you’re wearing a matching sweatsuit like this one, it appears far more stylish than your old college tee and tattered pajama pants! There are plenty of sets on the market, but oversized versions are by far the comfiest. To make the #OOTD feel infinitely chicer, all you have to do is throw on a statement coat (see below!) over your two-piece set — and you’re good to go.

$47.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Faux Fur Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: Dramatic coats made from plush faux-fur materials are everything! The winter is the ultimate season to embrace show-stopping outerwear, and we can’t think of a better material than faux fur. In our opinion, the bigger you go with your coat, the better — and this faux-shearling style from Topshop is absolutely dreamy!

$110.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Inside-Out Fur Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore wearing boots with fuzzy material on the inside, but now the trend is to show off fur on the outside too! So far, we’ve spotted major trendsetters like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber rocking this boot style already, and the aesthetic is only going to gain traction as the season continues. We know our top pick may be a bit out-there for some shoppers, but we couldn’t resist. What better way to spice up a plain pair of fleece-lined leggings? Done!

Starting at $144.00 See it!

More styles we love:

