There are just a few more days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! We’ve been living it up, stocking our carts with all the best luxe fashion items and high-end beauty items that are typically a splurge, all while staying within our budgets. What a dream!
But it’s not over yet and we’re remembering that a lot of our besties love Nordstrom brands, too. If you’re looking to load up on birthday, wedding or even holiday gifts for the year ahead, there’s no time like the present. Nordstrom’s big sale ends on August 4, so if you haven’t already, you’re going to want to check it out.
We gathered some of our favorite giftable items from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can give to your mom, sister, best friend, boyfriend, son, daughter, coworker or anyone in between. In other words, these are fool-proof wins — and they’re all under $100!
Fashion
Our Absolute Favorite: This necklace will be a constant reminder of your love and thought. The perfect balance between dainty and bold, this Kate Spade necklace should be way more expensive than it is . . . so take advantage of it!
- Béis Belt Bag — was $48, now $36!
- Hunter Original Play Waterproof Short Rain Boot — was $115, now $80!
- Thread and Supply Hooded Fleece Shacket — was $49, now $33!
- New Balance 574 Sneaker — was $70, now $50!
- Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Oblong Hoop Earrings — was $78, now $50!
- Quay Australia After Party Square Sunglasses — was $75, now $50!
- Kendra Scott Daphne Layered Necklace — was $80, now $54!
Beauty
Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of gifting a new mascara, why not give something that enhances your gift recipient’s natural beauty? This lash serum duo contains amino acids, peptides, vitamins and other powerhouse ingredients that nourish, strengthen and thicken the lashes — naturally!
- Moroccanoil Hair Care Set — was $136, now $86!
- Vacation Summer Scent Duo — was $113, now $79!
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Jumbo and Go Set — now $52!
- Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase — was $90, now $53!
- Nars The Mini Multiple Stick Duo — now $30!
Home
Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to transform your friend’s home into a coastal villa in Greece, this fragrance diffuser set is the only way to go. These bestselling scents are ultra-luxe, clean, fresh and sweet, all without being overpowering. We won’t judge if you grab a set for yourself, too!
- Nordstrom Oversize Acacia Serving Board — was $49, now $32!
- DKNY Pure Looped Decorative Pillow — was $70, now $46!
- Staub 4-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set — was $107, now $70!
- Nest Himalayan Salt Candle Reed Diffuser Set — was $110, now $73!
- Ugg Original Faux Sherling Throw Blanket — was $88, now $58!
- Hydro Flask 32-Oz Water Bottle — was $45, now $33!