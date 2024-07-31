Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Grab at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Fashion, Beauty and Home

By
gifts
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are just a few more days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! We’ve been living it up, stocking our carts with all the best luxe fashion items and high-end beauty items that are typically a splurge, all while staying within our budgets. What a dream!

21 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Pieces Under $50

Related: 21 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Pieces Under $50

But it’s not over yet and we’re remembering that a lot of our besties love Nordstrom brands, too. If you’re looking to load up on birthday, wedding or even holiday gifts for the year ahead, there’s no time like the present. Nordstrom’s big sale ends on August 4, so if you haven’t already, you’re going to want to check it out.

We gathered some of our favorite giftable items from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can give to your mom, sister, best friend, boyfriend, son, daughter, coworker or anyone in between. In other words, these are fool-proof wins — and they’re all under $100!

Fashion

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This necklace will be a constant reminder of your love and thought. The perfect balance between dainty and bold, this Kate Spade necklace should be way more expensive than it is . . . so take advantage of it!

Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of gifting a new mascara, why not give something that enhances your gift recipient’s natural beauty? This lash serum duo contains amino acids, peptides, vitamins and other powerhouse ingredients that nourish, strengthen and thicken the lashes — naturally!

Home

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to transform your friend’s home into a coastal villa in Greece, this fragrance diffuser set is the only way to go. These bestselling scents are ultra-luxe, clean, fresh and sweet, all without being overpowering. We won’t judge if you grab a set for yourself, too!

10 Lunch Totes That Seriously Look Like Designer Bags — Starting at Just $7

Related: 10 Lunch Totes That Seriously Look Like Designer Bags — Starting at Just $7

Bella Hadid leggings

Deal of the Day

We Found an $8 Lookalike for the Capri Leggings Bella Hadid Just Wore! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!