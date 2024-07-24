Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nope, you haven’t missed it! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still alive and well for another week and a half, so you’re right on schedule. And if this whole “Nordstrom sale” thing is news to you, let Us fill you in . . .

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s big annual sale that includes bestselling items across fashion, beauty, and even home! We’ve been most excited about the fashion deals lately, with everything from bags and sunglasses to dresses and sandals on big-time sale. We’re stocking up on all of our essentials as well as a good amount of brand-new finds.

If you’re looking to do a mid-summer restock of your wardrobe without breaking the bank, you’re going to want to check out these fabulous under $50 finds!

Bottoms

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t take our word for it . . . take it from the more than 1,500 reviewers that came back to give these “live-in” pants five stars. “Honestly, I wish I’d never met these Zella Joggers,” one reviewer writes. “Because now I don’t want to wear any other pants. They are so perfect in every way.”

Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Say goodbye to the old t-shirt and shorts. This cooling and luxe-looking set is ideal for summer and winter alike — because let’s be real, who ever wants to be sweating at night? There are a bunch of different colors to choose from, so have fun with it!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: This Free People top screams transitional weather. Wear it with a skirt or your favorite pair of shorts this summer or with jeans in the winter. The 100% cotton material is ultra-soft and cozy, ideal for any time of year!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore Billabong already, but especially when it’s on sale. This dress is sunshine in outfit form with flowy puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a smocked style in the back and a mid-thigh length. We’re pretty sure you’ll want to wear it every single day!