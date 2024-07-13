Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

By
rich hamptons mom fashion finds
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The rich mom aesthetic is a popular fashion trend that has dominated social media for the last few years. Whether you need to run errands or hang out with the girls, obtaining a sleek, elevated range of rich mom staples will help you achieve all your tasks while looking stylish. Moreover, Amazon is a one-stop shop that has all your needs!

Related: Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles

From flowy midi dresses to easy tops, there are rich mom Hamptons-coded fashion pieces that will suit every taste and aesthetic on Amazon. We rounded up 21 rich Hamptons mom fashion pieces that will elevate your summer wardrobe on Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Capped: This Ofeefan top has efficient cap sleeves, and it’s sure to become a favorite — was $23, now just $15!

2. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Prettygarden top has dynamic ruffle sleeves and a Swiss dot pattern we’ll sure you’ll love — just $25!

3. Totally Tubular: This Anrabess Women tube top has a twisted knot design that’s fashionable — just $20!

4. Edgy Vibes: For those who want to be on trend with an edgy twist, this Bomarolan satin midi skirt is right up your alley — just $31!

5. Easy, Breezy: This Fixmatti two-piece outfit consists of baggy shorts and an oversized button down that will help you stay cool, calm and collected all summer — just $39!

6. Business Chic: If you have to commute to the office, this Timeson chiffon blouse will help you do it in style — thanks to its cute striped pattern — just $26!

7. She Means Business: This Zeagoo button down has a smart, clean stripe pattern that will elevate your work attire — was $29, now just $20!

8. Large and In Charge: These Lillusory wide leg pants are great for formal or informal moments — was $36, now just $30!

9. Vintage Flair: You can pair this Simple Flavor dress with sandals or heels for a chill, streamlined Hamptons look — just $34!

Related: 17 Luxurious Pieces to Nail the Rich Mom Aesthetic This Spring

10. Minimalistic: This The Drop midi shirt dress uses linen for an option that will prevent overheating — just $70!

11. Puffed Up: We can’t get over this Prettygarden midi dress due to its adorable puffed sleeve-style, and it’s gorgeous floral print — just $60!

12. Cropped Elegance: These Cicy Bell high waisted dress pants will look super chic paired with a T-shirt and strappy sandals — just $39!

13. Boho Flavor: This Grace Karin maxi dress has a sweet, straightforward floral print and a smocked bodice — just $55!

14. Yacht Synergy: Calling all the boating gals! This BTFBM midi dress will help you look upscale and polished — just $39!

15. Flutter, Flutter: The flutter sleeves of this Zesica midi dress will make your next resort stay a fashion-forward one — just $47!

16. Beach Ready: This Ofeefan maxi dress has spaghetti straps for a slightly edgy touch — just $35!

17. Rich Mom Essence: If you really want to nail the rich mom trend, this Anrabess maxi dress will help you exude it while also playing with boho references — was $49, now just $40!

18. Vintage and Angular: For those who like architectural bags, this SAJOSE purse will blend with your aesthetic seamlessly — just $20!

19. Carry It All: This Sequoia Hobo Bag from The Sak is a sturdy, modern take on the crochet trend — and it’ll help you tote all your essentials — just $119!

20. Height-Defying Grace: This Calvin Klein cinola pump have a slingback for extra security, and they come in four colors — just $109!

21. Blocked: These Quay Australia all in mini sunglasses are an updated take on the aviator silhouette — and we’re obsessed — was $75, now just $58!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!