21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

The rich mom aesthetic is a popular fashion trend that has dominated social media for the last few years. Whether you need to run errands or hang out with the girls, obtaining a sleek, elevated range of rich mom staples will help you achieve all your tasks while looking stylish. Moreover, Amazon is a one-stop shop that has all your needs!
From flowy midi dresses to easy tops, there are rich mom Hamptons-coded fashion pieces that will suit every taste and aesthetic on Amazon. We rounded up 21 rich Hamptons mom fashion pieces that will elevate your summer wardrobe on Amazon — read on to see our picks!
1. Capped: This Ofeefan top has efficient cap sleeves, and it’s sure to become a favorite — was $23, now just $15!
2. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Prettygarden top has dynamic ruffle sleeves and a Swiss dot pattern we’ll sure you’ll love — just $25!
3. Totally Tubular: This Anrabess Women tube top has a twisted knot design that’s fashionable — just $20!
4. Edgy Vibes: For those who want to be on trend with an edgy twist, this Bomarolan satin midi skirt is right up your alley — just $31!
5. Easy, Breezy: This Fixmatti two-piece outfit consists of baggy shorts and an oversized button down that will help you stay cool, calm and collected all summer — just $39!
6. Business Chic: If you have to commute to the office, this Timeson chiffon blouse will help you do it in style — thanks to its cute striped pattern — just $26!
7. She Means Business: This Zeagoo button down has a smart, clean stripe pattern that will elevate your work attire — was $29, now just $20!
8. Large and In Charge: These Lillusory wide leg pants are great for formal or informal moments — was $36, now just $30!
9. Vintage Flair: You can pair this Simple Flavor dress with sandals or heels for a chill, streamlined Hamptons look — just $34!
10. Minimalistic: This The Drop midi shirt dress uses linen for an option that will prevent overheating — just $70!
11. Puffed Up: We can’t get over this Prettygarden midi dress due to its adorable puffed sleeve-style, and it’s gorgeous floral print — just $60!
12. Cropped Elegance: These Cicy Bell high waisted dress pants will look super chic paired with a T-shirt and strappy sandals — just $39!
13. Boho Flavor: This Grace Karin maxi dress has a sweet, straightforward floral print and a smocked bodice — just $55!
14. Yacht Synergy: Calling all the boating gals! This BTFBM midi dress will help you look upscale and polished — just $39!
15. Flutter, Flutter: The flutter sleeves of this Zesica midi dress will make your next resort stay a fashion-forward one — just $47!
16. Beach Ready: This Ofeefan maxi dress has spaghetti straps for a slightly edgy touch — just $35!
17. Rich Mom Essence: If you really want to nail the rich mom trend, this Anrabess maxi dress will help you exude it while also playing with boho references — was $49, now just $40!
18. Vintage and Angular: For those who like architectural bags, this SAJOSE purse will blend with your aesthetic seamlessly — just $20!
19. Carry It All: This Sequoia Hobo Bag from The Sak is a sturdy, modern take on the crochet trend — and it’ll help you tote all your essentials — just $119!
20. Height-Defying Grace: This Calvin Klein cinola pump have a slingback for extra security, and they come in four colors — just $109!
21. Blocked: These Quay Australia all in mini sunglasses are an updated take on the aviator silhouette — and we’re obsessed — was $75, now just $58!