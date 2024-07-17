Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time again! Amazon launched its first Prime Day back in 2015 and let’s just say it’s been a staple holiday in our calendars ever since. This year, the deals are bigger and better than ever, especially in the summer fashion department. If you’ve been looking for a mid-summer refresh, let this be your sign!

Chances are you’ve had a good amount of beach days thus far, so it’s probably about time for a new bikini, tankini or one-piece swimsuit. It only makes sense! But we know, we know . . . swimsuit shopping is hard. Finding a flattering swimsuit is like finding a needle in a haystack, especially an affordable one. That’s why we did the work for you!

With a little help from our friend Amazon Prime, we gathered 21 swimsuits that are ultra-flattering for your body and your wallet. You’ll find your new beach time fave below — guaranteed! Scroll on for the best of the best and get ready for the weeks of sunshine, tan lines and ocean (pool) breezes ahead!

One-Piece Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This retro swimsuit has vertical seams on the sides and and ruched material along the front to hide any lumps, bumps or cellulite. It also has removable padding and adjustable straps for the ultimate customizability . . . in other words, this suit will feel like it was made for just you!

Bikini Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: Hey there, rich mom! This classy two-piece suit has a quiet luxury flair while remaining sexy, tasteful and secure. You’ll love the high-rise crisscross waist that slims your hips and gives you the illusion of an hourglass shape! Plenty of other stylish and flattering winners below.

Tankini Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the rosy pink hue and mesh detailing around the bust! This suit is modest enough for family gatherings yet will turn heads at every (beachside) corner. The backless design shows off your upper body without squeezing or constraining, the ultimate flattering and comfy combo!