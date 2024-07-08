Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We passed the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing . . . Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics or jump into something brand new, there couldn’t be a better time than Prime Day. This is especially true when it comes to fashion!
All of your essentials plus thousands of items on your wishlist (or items you didn’t even know were on your wishlist) will be on sale. But what most people don’t know is that there are tons of bestseller deals right now ahead of the big day.
And when we say deals, we mean real-deal deals. We gathered 24 of the absolute best sundress, jumpsuit, accessory and shoe deals to help you stock your closet now and prevent a Prime Day overindulgence. Read on!
Sundresses
We can’t believe this dreamy smocked maxi dress is on sale! A tiered style, one-shoulder design and flowy fit are just a few things that make this dress ultra-stylish (and comfy, too)!
- Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress — was $57, now $47!
- Zesica Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Mini Dress — was $50, now $42!
- Anrabess Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress — was $43, now $35!
- Votepretty Summer Beach Dress — was $59, now $25!
- Elescat Beach Boho Sundress — was $30, now $20!
Jumpsuits
Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this stretchy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!
- Nirovien Sleeveless Baggy Jumpsuit — was $26, now $12!
- Anrabess One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumper — was $50, now $45!
- Dokotoo Loose Overalls Jumpsuit — was $33, now $15!
- Dokotoo Long Pants Jumpsuit With Pockets — was $28, now $15!
- Automet Casual High Waist Jumpsuit — was $36, now $30!
Accessories
When we see a Michael Kors bag on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oversized tote bag! The bag is made of leather and has a classy MK canvas.
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Bracelet — was $21, now $18!
- Livho Polarized Sunglasses — was $15, now $10!
- Realer Faux Leather Bucket Purse — was $46, now $36!
- Sojos Classic Round Vintage Sunglasses — was $20, now $15!
- Top Band Color Block Crossbody Bag — was $40, now $30!
Shoes
There’s nothing better than a pair of slip-on sandals during the summertime. These comfy slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.
- Soda Topic Espadrille Flatform Wedges — was $40, now $25!
- New Balance 608 V5 Trainer — was $75, now $56!
- Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal — was $50, now $30!
- Guess Genza Sneaker — was $89, now $56!
- Dolce Vita Flat Sandal — was $48, now $35!