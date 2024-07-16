Your account
The 25 Best Shoe and Accessory Deals to Snag During Amazon Prime Day — Sandals, Bags and More

By
city
It’s game time! If you’ve been eagerly anticipating Amazon Prime Day, creating a list of all the staples you want to buy and new items you want to try, same. We’ve been holding off on our purchases for weeks now in hopes of our wishlist items going on sale for Prime Day!

We’re happy to report that our lucky stars have aligned this year; dozens of our top shoe and accessory picks are, in fact, on sale! And these aren’t just any deals . . . these are some of the best deals of the year. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers, sandals or sunglasses or a new necklace, bag or earring set, there’s a dreamy bestseller waiting for you on Amazon!

So if you’re ready to level up your mid-summer wardrobe, grab your credit card — below are the best shoes and accessory deals we could find!

Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: Endless sandals like these strappy Steve Madden platforms are nearly half off, some even more!

Sneakers 

Our Absolute Favorite: All white is in! Grab a pair of fashionable leather Reeboks, a chunky Guess shoe or a new pair of running shoes!

Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re looking for yourself or for a gift, you can’t go wrong with a classic necklace, bracelet or earrings . . . or a set like this one from Swarovski!

Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a new rich mom bag? This oversized Coach tote and plenty of other crossbodys, shoulder bags and handbags are on sale!

Sunglasses

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe this luxe pair of Versace sunglasses is 66% off. Grab some new sunnies to elevate any look!

