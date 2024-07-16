Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s game time! If you’ve been eagerly anticipating Amazon Prime Day, creating a list of all the staples you want to buy and new items you want to try, same. We’ve been holding off on our purchases for weeks now in hopes of our wishlist items going on sale for Prime Day!

Related: 23 Quiet Luxury Prime Day Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up There are a lot of style trends that go in and out, but one that we don’t foresee going anywhere is quiet luxury! Quiet luxury is best described as minimalist, luxe and understated, all while having a rich aura and classy vibe. It’s the TikTok famous “that girl” trend in a nutshell! A lot of […]

We’re happy to report that our lucky stars have aligned this year; dozens of our top shoe and accessory picks are, in fact, on sale! And these aren’t just any deals . . . these are some of the best deals of the year. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers, sandals or sunglasses or a new necklace, bag or earring set, there’s a dreamy bestseller waiting for you on Amazon!

So if you’re ready to level up your mid-summer wardrobe, grab your credit card — below are the best shoes and accessory deals we could find!

Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: Endless sandals like these strappy Steve Madden platforms are nearly half off, some even more!

Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: All white is in! Grab a pair of fashionable leather Reeboks, a chunky Guess shoe or a new pair of running shoes!

Related: The 45 Best Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before They're Gone The wait is over . . . it’s officially Amazon Prime Day! While we can’t wait to shop home and beauty deals during the two-day sale, we’re also swooning over the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of the style deals that will be marked […]

Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re looking for yourself or for a gift, you can’t go wrong with a classic necklace, bracelet or earrings . . . or a set like this one from Swarovski!

Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a new rich mom bag? This oversized Coach tote and plenty of other crossbodys, shoulder bags and handbags are on sale!

Sunglasses

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe this luxe pair of Versace sunglasses is 66% off. Grab some new sunnies to elevate any look!