4 Must-Have Skincare Products for a Post-Summer Skin Rescue

It’s official! Our endless days of frolicking on the beach are over. We love the summertime as much as anyone else, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. The cooler air, crunchy leaves, vibrant colors and cozy vibes provide a nice change of pace for both our psyches and our skin!

Although it feels warm and healing, the summer sun is actually really damaging to the skin. When UV rays penetrate the skin barrier, they upset skin cell processes and yield a duller, drier complexion with more creases, lines and dark spots. A less elastic appearance is one thing, but the risk of skin cancer is another scary aspect of excessive sun exposure!

But the transitional weather is also tough on the skin. Drier air means our skin is prone to cracking, flaking and itchiness, unpleasant side effects of the change of seasons. So what’s one to do?

Fear not — you can bypass both post-summer dullness and pre-fall dryness! All that’s needed is a proper routine. Luckily, Biossance has your entire fall routine covered with just four products guaranteed to hydrate, plump and rescue your skin. Every formula is chocked full of biotechnologically-derived actives like vegan squalane and peptides that firm, smooth, heal and hydrate all skin types!

So if you’re ready to give your skin a fall reset, check out these four hero products that are bound to become staples in your routine. Details below!

Squalane + Marine Algae Cream

Wake up those tired eyes! This bestselling eye cream visibly firms the eye area, reduces the appearance of dark circles and depuffs, yielding brighter and smoother under-eyes that look 10 years younger. The luxurious cream contains sugarcane-derived squalane to lock in moisture as well as pink marine algae, hyaluronic acid and paracress extract that work together to firm and lift.

Get the Squalane + Marine Algae Cream for $56 at Biossance!

Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

Let the clinical results speak for themselves. 100% of clinical study participants noticed a reduction in fine lines after four weeks of consistent use while 97% noted visibly tighter, more elastic skin after a single week! The copper peptide serum uses a slew of potent ingredients to plump and hydrate the skin, all while remaining gentle enough for all skin types. You’ll enjoy hydration that lasts!

Get the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum for $68 at Biossance!

Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue

Sleep is restorative in itself, but this renewing cream is designed to defend against damage, toxins and environmental stressors while you snooze. Bio-fermented ectoine molecules support the skin barrier, even for those with eczema, yielding smoother, plumper skin that glows from a mile away. Peptides and magnesium are bonuses in the soothing department!

Get the Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue for $68 at Biossance!

Pro-Peptide Lip Perfector

It’s brand new! This peptide lip treatment is clinically proven to not only hydrate for 24 hours, but add a bouncy texture and full look. The superstar ingredient lineup includes a triple-strength peptide, hyaluronic acid and squalane, ingredients proven to deeply hydrate and support the lips’ moisture barrier. There are three colors to choose from, but trust Us . . . you’ll choose them all!

Get the Pro-Peptide Lip Perfector for $18 at Biossance!