5 Top Online Yoga Classes and Workout Subscriptions for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a well-known fact that the top New Year’s resolution every 365 days is to get in better shape — but finding the motivation to match the intention can be a daunting process at times. We attribute this hesitation to feelings of intimidation when it comes to reaching fitness goals — particularly involving hitting the gym. If you’re a true beginner or haven’t worked out in quite some time, it’s seriously scary taking that first leap!

But you don’t have to go through this pesky stress with all of the fitness subscription services available to enjoy at home — so why not start out with something light like yoga? These are low-impact workouts offering different levels, plus there’s a mental health benefit which comes with the practice to boot. Find out which yoga and workout subscriptions we’re using to ease our way into a healthier mindset and lifestyle in 2023 below!

Alo Moves

One of the most sought-after and recognizable yogawear brands also has the option for you to take classes with their in-house pros! Though the focus is on yoga, you also have unlimited guided meditations to take advantage of — plus other types of workouts like HIIT, pilates and barre, to name just a few. Plus, right now there’s a 60% off promo which brings down your cost to just $7 per month — an absolute steal!

Gaia

If you’re incredibly serious about your yoga practice and want to take a more holistic approach, this is certainly a subscription to consider. You not only learn yoga through workouts, you can check out some informative documentaries that teach you more about the practice and a multitude of other topics. You’ll also have mindful meditations available for whenever you need a mental break!

Yoga International

This subscription is another excellent option for serious yogis who span from newbie beginners to seasoned pros! The different types of classes available can get incredibly specific and also have different lengths so you can find an option that works best with your everyday schedule.

obé Fitness

Though it’s not a subscription specifically focused on yoga, you can still take advantage of their expansive yoga catalog — plus switch things up with other types of fitness classes! With over 10,000 available videos, you’ll never be bored while exploring these workout classes and getting your sweat on.

ClassPass

ClassPass has somewhat of a reputation for being an expensive service, but if you want a combination of in-person classes and unlimited online courses which cover yoga and so much more, this is the best choice! Try out one month for free to see if it works for you, and you can adjust the number of in-person credits you receive per month to snag the price which works for your budget.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!