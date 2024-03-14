Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are few things better in this world than a good night’s sleep. Getting some shut-eye is one of the most important things you can do when it comes to taking care of your mind and body. That’s why there’s a whole week dedicated to it. National Sleep Awareness Week is here, and from March 10 through March 16, it’s a time to promote sleep as a way to better your overall well-being. With the arrival of Sleep Week each year, that means plenty of sales to shop on mattresses, bedding, and other goodies that’ll help make sure you get some serious shut-eye.

Related: Best Mattress of 2023: Top 5 Mattresses for Back Pain, Edge Support, Hot Sleepers and More The following article is presented by Tom White. Us Weekly is not endorsing the products showcased below. If you’re searching for the best mattresses of 2023, you’re not alone. The wrong mattress can leave you tossing and turning or even make you sleep hot, but the right mattress can ensure you wake up feeling rested, […]

There are dozens of great deals going on right now on mattresses, bedding, pillows, bed frames, and more from Saatva, Brooklinen, Bear Mattress, and many others. We’ve compiled some of our favorite mattresses you can get from these brands and more – so all you have to focus on is getting a great night’s sleep. And these days, we know how difficult that can be.

5 Best Sleep Week Deals on Top-Selling Mattress Brands

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

If you’re a mattress traditionalist, you can’t go wrong with an innerspring model, and Saatva’s Classic Mattress is perfect for most sleepers. It has a 3-inch Euro pillow top with quilting as well as a naturally breathable and hypoallergenic cover to keep you cool, too. This luxury option also has a 365-night home trial and free in-room delivery and setup as well as a lifetime removal, so all you have to worry about is getting those Zs!

Get the Saatva Classic Mattress for just $1,795 at Saatva! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

2. DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress

This luxe mattress has 8-layer construction and a cashmere blend quilted deluxe Euro Top to keep you ridiculously comfortable. It also has additional memory foam and innerspring coils to keep you supported. Its dual action cooling will keep you as cool as possible if you tend to sleep hot, too. DreamCloud offers a 365-night home trial, a “forever” warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Get the DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress for just $1,299 at DreamCloud! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

3. Nolah Sleep Evolution 15-inch Mattress

Settle in with Nolah’s best-selling mattress, which is 35% off for Sleep Week. It features advanced seven-layer hybrid fabric with a cloud topper, support coils, and enhancements meant to help keep you cool no matter if you’re a hot sleeper or not. Your purchase also comes with two free Nolah Fluffy Pillows. Every purchase comes with a 12-night trial, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to make sure it’s right for you.

Get the Nolah Sleep Evolution 15-inch Mattress for just $974 at Nolah! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

4. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress

This hybrid mattress is a super plus, luxurious innerspring mattress that features advanced cooling technology. It also includes a five zone support coil system. It uses phase change material to help with thermoregulation to absorb your body heat, paired with a breathable fiber called Celliant, so you get the max cooling factor and never have to get too hot at night. Each Bear mattress comes with a 120-night mattress trial, a lifetime warranty, and interest-free financing.

Get the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress for just $1,499 at Bear! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

5. Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress

Want a hybrid mattress that’s responsive to the way you sleep and adjust all night? If you tend to toss and turn, this is the mattress for you. It has a supportive yet medium-feeling topper that can keep you comfortable, no matter where you turn. With breathable foam and ergonomic support to keep your spine properly aligned, this is the bed that might very well be the one you decide to sleep on for years on end. Plus, Casper offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free, no-contact delivery, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Get the Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress for just $1,495 at Casper! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us