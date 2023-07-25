Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Summer Staples

5 Must-Have lululemon Finds for the Hottest Part of Summer

By
lululemon-hot-summer-finds
lululemon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The temperature is rising higher and higher! We are moving right into the hottest part of summer, and if we’re going to make it through the August heat and humidity, we’re going to need to place an order from lululemon, stat!

To beat the heat, we need breathable, sweat-wicking, cooling pieces that won’t stick to our skin or trap hot air. Luckily, lululemon has the perfect pieces for the season. Some are even marked down! Shop our picks below — before all of the sizes and colors sell out!

Back Vent Tank Dress

lululemon-hot-summer-finds-back-vent-dress
lululemon

Made with breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric, this sleek mini dress is the best type of grab-and-go piece. It also has a back vent for even more airflow!

Was $128On Sale: $89You Save 30%
See it!

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

lululemon-hot-summer-finds-tennis-skirt
lululemon

This tennis skirt, which is available in two lengths, is trending for 2023 — and just perfect for scorching weather. It’s sweat-wicking and features mesh panels in the lining for ventilation. It’s quick to dry too and comes in so many fantastic colors!

$88.00
See it!

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0

lululemon-hot-summer-finds-tank-top
lululemon

We love this tank because it’s great for training but easily cute enough for casual wear too. It also has minimal seams to reduce chafing, mesh construction for breathability and Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria!

Was $58On Sale: $39You Save 33%
See it!

Lightweight High-Neck Romper

lululemon-hot-summer-finds-romper
lululemon

This is a do-it-all romper you’ll grab off the hanger time and time again. It’s sweat-wicking and has an open back, letting you feel the breeze (and show off any cute bralettes or sports bras)!

Was $128On Sale: $64You Save 50%
See it!

Nulu and Mesh High-Rise Yoga Short

lululemon-hot-summer-finds-shorts
lululemon

Buttery soft and weightless? The best combination! These airy, stretchy, sweat-wicking shorts are incredibly comfortable. We love the wide, flattering waistband too!

$68.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Fill up your cart with other lululemon goodies here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-buenos-ninos-jumpsuit

This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit Will Make Your Legs Look Miles Long — 25% Off

Read article
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-gift-deals

17 of the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Gift Deals

Read article
lightweight-tops-for-larger-busts

21 Super Lightweight Tops for Larger Busts

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!