Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it. It can feel next to impossible to find a weight loss program that actually works. You work so hard to drop the weight using a method that works, but soon enough, it’s easy to fall off the wagon and gain the weight you lost back again once more.

Fad diets can offer some success, and it can be more convenient to eat a certain type of food regularly to remove the difficulty from planning your meals. But it can also lead to burnout, frustration, and plenty of anger because you have to constantly figure out what to eat on a daily basis.

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

That’s where Noom comes in. It’s a safe, standout choice for effective, sustainable weight loss, and the stats speak for themselves. With the new year on its way in just days, we’re going to be giving Noom a fair shake to see exactly what it can do with us, especially since we’ve seen the results it can deliver.

According to a 2016 observational study of prediabetic Noom users, a whopping 64% of Noom members who actively engaged with the program lost over 5% of their body weight. Now that’s a number worth celebrating! It shows this isn’t just another fad diet but a lifestyle shift that leads to real results, especially among those pursuing changes that could help offer solutions for harmful conditions that obesity can often bring.

So what makes Noom so successful? It all comes down to their refreshingly holistic approach. Unlike plans that focus only on calories or restrictive eating, Noom looks at the behavioral psychology behind our habits. By understanding the “why” behind our choices, we become empowered to make lasting changes.

The program is designed to make weight loss a personal journey. With customized guidance based on your goals, a food logging system, exercise tracker and educational content, Noom can tailor itself to you. Having this level of personalization makes things feel a bit simpler and like you can achieve the results you’re looking for.

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

There’s also the built-in support system. With access to coaches and a community who motivate and advise, you have accountability to stay on track. It’s this combination of education and encouragement that sets Noom apart.

Losing over 5% of body weight delivers immense health benefits – improved blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar control. This isn’t just about pounds on a scale. It’s about people making progress towards better health.

Noom is revolutionizing weight loss by making it all-encompassing, habitual, and supported. So if you’re looking to embark on a weight loss journey that sticks, Noom is worth exploring. The success stories speak for themselves.

See it: Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!