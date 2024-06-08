Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Effortless looks are always a plus during the warm weather months. You know, the outfits that you put together in little to no time, but look like you devoted tons of effort? Classic styles like vests are reemerging as simple styles that elevate.

Meg Ryan proved that vests were a style on the rise during a trip to Barcelona in April. The veteran actor promoted her rom-com What Happens Later in an all-black vest with a pleated tan midi skirt and black flats. The actress’ look was so effortlessly chic, but that’s totally in line with her trademark cozy-chic style.

Ryan isn’t the only A-lister that’s been rocking the trend. Zendaya wore a matching cord-set with a colorful vest and a mini skirt. The celeb-loved look is so trendy, we couldn’t wait to recreate it.

Get the Dokotoo V-Neck Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Trusted Amazon brand Dokotoo has a chic V-Neck Vest that’s a noteworthy contender. This sleeveless vest has a comfy material that’s similar to the kind you can find on a luxurious suit. It has four functional buttons and faux pockets on the side. The versatile vest comes in five shades, blue, brown, gray, white, and a black style that looks nearly identical to Ryan’s.

Amazon shoppers are so impressed with this vest that they left glowing reviews. “I’m in love with this light blue Dokotto vest! It’s so well made,” one five-star shopper wrote. “The material is very nice and it has a lining which makes it feel sturdy. My favorite part is that it has darts at the chest, which makes it perfect for chesty women like me,” the reviewer added. “Because I have a large chest, clothes that are fitted or don’t have darts, the fabric ends up just hanging off of my chest which makes me look much bigger than I am. This vest doesn’t do that and is super flattering.”

Want a celeb-approved piece that delivers an effortlessly polished look? Opt for a sleeveless vest. Celebs like Meg Ryan and Zendaya are huge fans of the style. Best of all? You can snag it for just $37 on Amazon!

See it: Get the Dokotoo V-Neck Vest for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

