7 Best Trendy Travel Sandals That Will Transition From Day to Night

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Traveling is what we look forward to the most in the summer, but vacations require a fair amount of planning — specifically when it comes to packing. We can organize a spur of the moment getaway in a matter of hours, but it takes us much longer to figure out what outfits we want to bring along for the ride.

Every look we plan needs a perfect pair of shoes to go with it, and we can leave more room for clothing by taking footwear we know will look great with everything. Better yet, why not wear our go-to shoes as we travel to our destination? We found a slew of incredibly stylish sandals that are comfortable enough to walk in for hours, so check out our selection below!

These Leather Sandals

These supportive and chic sandals are ideal for any type of ensemble, whether you’re dressing up or going for a more casual vibe. These sandals are bound to make an impression for years and years, as they always look fantastic!

Get the Munro Cleo sandals for prices starting at $170 at Zappos!

These Fun Wedges

How cool are these shoes? They’re oozing with style and we can only imagine how comfortable they are to walk in. We’re totally digging the light blue shade which can add a fun pop of color to any outfit!

Get the Camper Kaah sandals for $155 at Zappos!

These Double-Strap Slides

Slides have truly never looked this chic! We adore the details which elevate their design, including a thicker platform heel and hardware on the straps to make the shoes feel dressier.

Get the Dolce Vita Cici sandals for prices starting at $69 at Zappos!

These Strappy Platform Sandals

The thin straps on these sandals gives them a minimalist vibe. They will look sophisticated with any ensemble!

Get the Chinese Laundry Skippy sandals for $80 at Zappos!

These Espadrille Wedges

We love a great espadrille wedge sandal for the summer, and this pair is nothing short of perfection. If you’re traveling, they’re comfy enough to walk in so you can save some space in your suitcase!

Get the Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal for $160 at Zappos!

These Funky Flip Flops

We know that flip flops may not have a reputation for being dressy enough to wear with upscale outfits, but this pair makes it work. If you’re going for a retro ’90s or Y2K look, team these shoes with a slinky dress to complete the aesthetic.

Get the VOLATILE Zoe sandals for $40 at Zappos!

These Classic Low Heel Sandals

You truly can’t go wrong with sandals like these! They’re amazingly comfortable and will team with any #OOTD. These are shoes you can always rely on!

Get the Journee Collection Percy Sandal for prices starting at $36 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more women’s sandals and shop all of the shoes, clothing and more available at Zappos here!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!