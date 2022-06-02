This Comfy Cutout Dress Is a Day-to-Night Necessity — 37% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our closet is basically bursting at the brim with clothes — most of which we never even wear — so we’ve made it our mission to trim things down, donate our rarely-worn pieces and aim for more of a capsule wardrobe. That means concentrating on super versatile pieces that we really, really love and can style in many ways, both day and night.

We recently found a dress that fits perfectly into this plan — and made Us even more excited to do it. We instantly envisioned all of the different ways we wanted to wear it, and we love the simple, solid color options, offering up even more styling versatility. Of course, we also love the sale price and that it’s so easy to buy on Amazon!

Get the Prinbara Side Cutout Padded Shoulder Maxi Dress (originally $57) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know that the words “cutout dress” might have you thinking about clingy or overly-structured pieces that are a hassle to wear and feel good in, but this dress is different. It’s made of a stretchy, cotton-blend material, so it feels more like a comfy tee, giving you room to breathe and not have to constantly worry about how you look. This kind of material and fit also means it will be easier for different body types to get the perfect fit, since not everything needs to fit into a molded cup or tight, stiff torso!

This maxi dress has a crew neckline with slightly padded shoulders, which are very much on trend right now, but obviously those flattering cutouts at the sides of the waist are going to nab your attention first. The fabric twists together at the center, creating a pleated effect that’s also very flattering and forgiving on the stomach!

Get the Prinbara Side Cutout Padded Shoulder Maxi Dress (originally $57) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress, which has a slit on one side of the skirt portion, comes in nearly 20 colorways. There are mostly solids, but there are a few color-block options as well with contrasting upper and lower halves. Each one is chic, sleek and ready for anything!

Wear this dress during the day with lug-sole sandals, sunglasses and an open shacket, or maybe sneakers, a baseball cap and a belt bag worn crossbody-style. When nighttime comes, swap your shoes for open-toe heels or even heeled booties, grab a clutch and maybe some sparkly eyeliner. This dress will do most of the talking, so whatever you think will work with it, we say to go for it!

Get the Prinbara Side Cutout Padded Shoulder Maxi Dress (originally $57) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Prinbara here and discover more fabulous dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!