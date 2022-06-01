5 Booty-Enhancing Workout Products for the Juiciest Summer Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we’re always trying to work on our booty in the gym. We do squats, fire hydrants, hip thrusts and beyond, but now that summer weather has arrived, we really want to get things into gear. We want that round, lifted, perfect peach butt!

That’s why we’re stepping up our game with workout products, accessories and equipment that may help hasten and maximize the process of getting our booties into shape. Shop below to nab the best booty-enhancing workout products we found on Amazon!

Fabric Booty Bands

With a massive number of positive reviews, these booty-boosting bands pretty much speak for themselves. Each purchase comes with a set of four comfortable, non-slip bands of different strengths so you can customize each workout to your level and make each squat really count. An exclusive training guide is included so you know where to start!

Get the Vergali Fabric Booty Bands (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Glute-Tastic Ankle Kickback Strap with Resistance Bands

When we see the word “glute-tastic,” we’re automatically interested. This set has all you need for booty workouts, while also helping with your hips and calves too. It comes with padded ankle cuffs, stretchy bands of different resistances, a door anchor (no home gym necessary!) and even a carry bag so you can bring it wherever you go!

Get the Core Prodigy Glute-Tastic Ankle Kickback Strap With Resistance Bands for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Squat Assist Row-N-Ride™ Trainer

How cool is this? If a stationary bike isn’t doing enough for your booty, try a squat assist machine instead. It doesn’t take up much room, it lets you add resistance and adjust your handlebar and seat and it has a digital monitor. How does it work? Use the saddle and handle to squat lower than you normally would — and try other exercises too, like a bent-over row and a deadlift. Free workout videos are on the app!

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride™ Trainer (originally $129) for just $106 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hip Thrust Machine

We hadn’t even heard of hip thrust machines until recently, but now we’re obsessed with them. Cushioned for comfort, this simple yet ingenious machine helps you add up to 135 pounds of resistance to your hip thrusts without having to deal with unsafe, heavy and huge barbells or weightlifting bars!

Get the Fit Clinic Hip Thrust Machine for just $199.95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

30-in-1 Home Gym System

Want a whole home gym but have limited space? This 30-in-1 board set — which actually looks so cute, by the way — is the way to go. You get booty bands, tension elastics, different handles and straps, a door anchor, the main base, a travel bag and a training guide so you can squat and sculpt to the fullest extent!

Get the LALAHIGH Push-Up Board Home Gym System (originally $64) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more exercise and fitness products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!