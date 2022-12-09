7 Holiday Decor Organizers to Make Cleanup and Storage Easy

Cancel OK
Holiday-Decor-Storage-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

We look forward to decorating for the holidays every year, but we’re not as excited about the prospect of cleaning everything up once the season is over! Luckily, you can make the process easier with the right storage boxes and organizers.

These organizers don’t just make the cleanup process a breeze — they also put you in a better position for next year by keeping everything neat and tidy! We know it seems premature to start thinking about packing up your holiday decor now, but it’s never too early to start planning. Check out the storage products we’re prepping with below!

This Holiday Wreath Bag

Primode Wreath Storage Bag 36
Amazon

Keep wreaths and garlands packed up in this bag and even hang it in your storage closet so nothing loses its shape!

See it!

Get the Primode Wreath Storage Bag 36″ for $15 at Amazon!

This Expansive Storage Bag

Hearth & Harbor Holiday Storage
Amazon

There’s a compartment in this bag for everything you use and decorate with during the holidays, and it even comes with a bonus ribbon dispenser!

See it!

Get the Hearth & Harbor Holiday Storage for $70 at Amazon!

These Holiday Light Organizers

SEWANTA Christmas Lights Storage Holder [Set of 8]
Amazon

You never have to worry about wasting time untangling your holiday string lights with these incredibly useful organizers!

See it!

Get the SEWANTA Christmas Lights Storage Holder [Set of 8] for $19 at Amazon!

This Ornament Container

ProPik Christmas Ornament Storage Box
Amazon

Make sure all of your ornaments stay in one piece with this divided container!

See it!

Get the ProPik Christmas Ornament Storage Box (originally $33) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

These Christmas Tree Bag

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Amazon

This bag can fit a nine foot tree, and the handles make it easy to carry from place to place!

See it!

Get the Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag (originally $18) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Heavy Duty Storage Bins

SIMPLYKLEEN 4-Pack Christmas Storage Totes
Amazon

You can throw anything you want into these bins, and the colors will confirm they’re reserved for the holidays!

See it!

Get the SIMPLYKLEEN 4-Pack Christmas Storage Totes for $75 at Amazon!

These See-Through Storage Bins

ZOBER Holiday Accessory and Decor Storage Box
Amazon

We love the little clear panel which lets you see inside the boxes, and they’re great for packing up holiday attire!

See it!

Get the ZOBER Holiday Accessory and Decor Storage Box for prices starting at $15 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

