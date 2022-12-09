7 Holiday Decor Organizers to Make Cleanup and Storage Easy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

We look forward to decorating for the holidays every year, but we’re not as excited about the prospect of cleaning everything up once the season is over! Luckily, you can make the process easier with the right storage boxes and organizers.

These organizers don’t just make the cleanup process a breeze — they also put you in a better position for next year by keeping everything neat and tidy! We know it seems premature to start thinking about packing up your holiday decor now, but it’s never too early to start planning. Check out the storage products we’re prepping with below!

This Holiday Wreath Bag

Keep wreaths and garlands packed up in this bag and even hang it in your storage closet so nothing loses its shape!

Get the Primode Wreath Storage Bag 36″ for $15 at Amazon!

This Expansive Storage Bag

There’s a compartment in this bag for everything you use and decorate with during the holidays, and it even comes with a bonus ribbon dispenser!

Get the Hearth & Harbor Holiday Storage for $70 at Amazon!

These Holiday Light Organizers

You never have to worry about wasting time untangling your holiday string lights with these incredibly useful organizers!

Get the SEWANTA Christmas Lights Storage Holder [Set of 8] for $19 at Amazon!

This Ornament Container

Make sure all of your ornaments stay in one piece with this divided container!

Get the ProPik Christmas Ornament Storage Box (originally $33) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

These Christmas Tree Bag

This bag can fit a nine foot tree, and the handles make it easy to carry from place to place!

Get the Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag (originally $18) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Heavy Duty Storage Bins

You can throw anything you want into these bins, and the colors will confirm they’re reserved for the holidays!

Get the SIMPLYKLEEN 4-Pack Christmas Storage Totes for $75 at Amazon!

These See-Through Storage Bins

We love the little clear panel which lets you see inside the boxes, and they’re great for packing up holiday attire!

Get the ZOBER Holiday Accessory and Decor Storage Box for prices starting at $15 at Amazon!

