Nothing screams reinvention more than a warm, toasty summer — and hot weather. Whether you’re vacationing or running around with the kids, having a breezy summer wardrobe is essential. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of warm weather-approved fashion pieces to suit all your needs!

From structured trousers to flouncy dresses, Nordstrom has something for every fashionista’s aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop from Nordstrom’s sale section right now — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 35% Off Adidas

Our Absolute Favorite: The Adilette 22 Sport Slide is a creative, sporty option that looks great with jeans or with shorts!

Check out all Adidas products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off ASTR the Label

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Corset Satin Dress, because it’s elevated yet simple!

Check out all ASTR the Label products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 34% Off BP.

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to be on trend, this Satin Midi Slipdress will help you do just that!

Check out all BP. products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 40% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, chunky heels, this Nikki Slide Sandal is right up your alley!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 40% Off Calvin Klein

Our Absolute Favorite: This Norra Ankle Strap Sandal is a simple, easy option you’ll never want to take off this summer!

Check out all Calvin Klein products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 29% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: This Excite Ankle Strap Sandal has a certain Carrie Bradshaw vibe — thanks to its rosette design — that we know you’ll love!

Check out all Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off DKNY

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who need a functional and slightly edgy option, this Sheer Mesh Illusion V-Neck Sweater is right up your alley!

Check out all DKNY products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 55% Off NYDJ

Our Absolute Favorite: These Brigitte High Waist Capri Wide Leg Jeans have a nautical energy that still feel versatile and casual!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!