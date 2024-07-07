8 Elevated Summer Fashion Essentials on Sale Now at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, especially during hot summer months, it can be hard to find the energy to get dressed — and look elevated. Whether you’re hanging with the girls or running errands, having a set of elevated summer clothing can make or break your vibe! Moreover, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion essentials that will give you an effortless look on unbelievably hot days.

From breezy dresses to structured trousers, Nordstrom has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up eight elevated summer fashion essentials on sale now at Nordstrom that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 30% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: The Michaela Mary Jane Flat is a modern take on the classic silhouette. We also love that it comes in different fabrics and colors!

Check out all Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 75% Off Marc Fisher LTD

Our Absolute Favorite: The Rafia Pointed Toe Bootie is a sleek option that will add some edge to any ensemble!

Check out all Marc Fisher LTD products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Tabby Jelly Crossbody Bag because it’s translucent and is a great concert bag!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Marc Jacobs

Our Absolute Favorite: Marc Jacobs is known for creating fun, eye-catching handbags, and The Mini Mesh Duffle Bag won’t disappoint!

Check out all Marc Jacobs products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 45% Off Caslon

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to show a little skin this summer, this Check Off the Shoulder Linen Blend Top will help — and it looks so cute with jeans!

Check out all Caslon products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 55% Off DKNY

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need to refresh your work wardrobe, these Belted Twill Wide Leg Pants can help you do it effortlessly!

Check out all DKNY products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 40% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This Off to the Races Off the Shoulder Bodysuit will look cute with frilly skirts, jeans and trousers!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite: The wrinkle fabric trend is taking over fashion currently, and this Crinkled Satin Slip Skirt will help make sure you’re on point!

Check out all Madewell products on sale at Nordstrom here!