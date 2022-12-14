Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

No anti-aging skincare routine is complete without a neck cream! It’s a step some people may forget to include, but it’s a crucial part of the process. You want to match your smooth complexion with a smooth neck so your entire appearance is youthful and glowing, right?

A great neck cream, which actually works to repair signs of aging (including wrinkles and crepey skin), can be high in cost. But we managed to find some serious deals on Amazons that may save you quite a bit of money. Check out these top-rated neck firming creams and their current sale prices below!

it COSMETICS Confidence In A Neck Cream

We were amazed by some of the progress photos shoppers shared (along with rave reviews) from this neck cream!

Was $54 On Sale: $32 You Save 41% See it!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm

This moisturizer has a thicker and richer texture, and all you need is a pea-sized amount twice daily to see results!

Was $82 On Sale: $64 You Save 22% See it!

SISLEY Neck Cream The Enriched Formula

Shoppers proclaim that this luxurious neck cream is among the best they have ever used — and the sale price is totally unheard of!

Was $195 On Sale: $86 You Save 56% See it!

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25

This whipped moisturizer is super lightweight, and it may even out skin tone in addition to smoothing out wrinkles!

Was $89 On Sale: $69 You Save 22% See it!

NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Neck Cream

90% of participants in a study said using this treatment twice daily has left them with significant anti-aging results!

Was $88 On Sale: $69 You Save 22% See it!

Neocutis Neo Firm – Neck and Décolleté Firming Cream

One reviewer claims their skin “looks 10 years younger” after staying consistent with this moisturizer!

Was $135 On Sale: $105 You Save 22% See it!

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Shoppers say this neck cream is worth every penny, and note the large jar ends up lasting an impressively long time!

Was $139 On Sale: $97 You Save 30% See it!

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream

Use this corrective cream on the face and neck, and you may be able to see results in just four weeks!

Was $135 On Sale: $76 You Save 44% See it!

Replenix Lifting + Firming Neck Cream

The formula for this neck cream was developed by dermatologists and uses medical-grade ingredients to repair skin elasticity!

Was $96 On Sale: $75 You Save 22% See it!

