‘Tis the season for short sleeves, flattering swimsuits and flowy dresses! The less we wear, the more we unintentionally showcase things we can’t change about our bodies. For me, it’s excess sweating. Other fashionistas experience breakouts all over their chest and back in the form of body acne. Regardless of what comes your way, there’s no reason to feel less than beautiful every single time you step out of the house. There are tips, tricks and tons of beauty products, like body washes, available to make you look as good on the outside as you feel on the inside.

Like traditional acne on the face, body acne forms when sweat, oil and dead skin clog pores. Body washes enriched with exfoliating properties are helpful tools to combat body acne. They gently dissolve impurities and nourish. If you’re on the hunt for products to help treat your body acne, we’ve got you covered! We rounded up body washes that make body acne a thing of the past.

If you’ve found your way on #beautytok then you’re probably all too familiar with Naturium and its robust line-up of products. The brand’s salicylic body wash smooths, softens and decongests clogged pores without dryness or irritation. Best of all? This exfoliating body wash is safe for sensitive skin. It can be used on the face as well!

This cleanser gets down to the nitty-gritty. It features salicylic acid to exfoliate and clear pores, but it doesn’t stop there. Date seed powder and glycolic acid work together to remove oil and dead skin while green tea and licorice root extract calm and soothes!

Not only does this drugstore body wash fight active breakouts, but it also combats future ones with the help of salicylic acid. This fragrance-free body wash exfoliates and clears gunk from pores without drying the skin!

Shoppers rave that this nourishing cleanser evens out complexion in a timely manner. One five-star customer reviewer said, “This is my second purchase of this body wash. I love the fresh tea tree smell and the way it cleanses my skin. I use it with an exfoliating rag and I feel squeaky clean.”

This soap bar is an OG when it comes to acne treatments. It’s enriched with maximum strength 10% benzoyl peroxide to clear existing breakouts and soften skin!

This popular drug store brand cleanser exfoliates dead skin and hydrates!

