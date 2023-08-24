Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat — so many stars have reinvented themselves with an iconic identity. And for influencer Brigette Pheloung, it’s Acquired Style. The Gen Z content creator has acquired a massive following on TikTok with her bombshell beauty tutorials and cool-girl styling tips.

Famous for her bouncy blowouts, Brigette launched her own line of velcro hair rollers with Luxy Hair. And now you can replicate her haircare and skincare routine with all of her favorite beauty products! Shop Acquired Style’s 11 staples below.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum ‘If there is one thing in any skincare routine I couldn’t live without it would be this! I have been using it for over two years — it’s so hydrating and has reduced my fine lines in my forehead IMMENSELY.’ $74.80 See It!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ‘This is such a hydrating lip treatment. It’s meant to be a mask to sleep in but it’s also perfect for everyday use and touchups over lip liner!’ $21.45 See It!

Homexcel Makeup Remover Cloths ‘The best and easiest way to take off your makeup. So seamless and made taking my makeup off so much easier and less of a hassle.’ $7.99 See It!

Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Body Cream ‘Nothing compares to the smell of this body lotion! The body mist is also AMAZING!’ $22.00 See It!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion ‘This is the perfect base for either a no makeup look or the first step in my makeup routine when doing full glam! A little goes a long way and it adds the perfect color to your complexion!’ (Editor’s note: we completely agree!) $12.97 See It!

L’Oréal Paris Vitamin C Serum ‘I love using this every morning to brighten up my face and make my skin feel hydrated.’ $20.25 See It!

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 ‘The perfect everyday sunscreen that will protect your skin while feeling like your everyday moisturizer.’ $38.00 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches ‘Nothing compares to the feeling of using these eye patches! They’re so hydrating and help me de-puff in the morning.’ $75.00 See It!

Paul Mitchell Flexible Hold Hairspray ‘It can be really hard to find a good hairspray that holds your hair but also doesn’t feel sticky — this does just that!’ $22.50 See It!

Wella Professionals Hair Repair Treatment ‘If you have bad split ends, USE THIS! It helps hydrate your hair and makes it feel like just left the salon with a fresh healthy trim!’ $35.00 See It!

Bonus: Luxy Hair x Acquired Style Velcro Roller Set

“The best hair rollers on the market approved by the hair roller queen! Coming out with my own line of hair rollers has been my biggest career achievement to date!”

