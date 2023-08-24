Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat — so many stars have reinvented themselves with an iconic identity. And for influencer Brigette Pheloung, it’s Acquired Style. The Gen Z content creator has acquired a massive following on TikTok with her bombshell beauty tutorials and cool-girl styling tips.
Famous for her bouncy blowouts, Brigette launched her own line of velcro hair rollers with Luxy Hair. And now you can replicate her haircare and skincare routine with all of her favorite beauty products! Shop Acquired Style’s 11 staples below.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Homexcel Makeup Remover Cloths
Sol de Janeiro Collagen Boosting Body Cream
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion
L’Oréal Paris Vitamin C Serum
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches
Paul Mitchell Flexible Hold Hairspray
Wella Professionals Hair Repair Treatment
Bonus: Luxy Hair x Acquired Style Velcro Roller Set
“The best hair rollers on the market approved by the hair roller queen! Coming out with my own line of hair rollers has been my biggest career achievement to date!”
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!