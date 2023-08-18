Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Courtney Shields is one of our favorite content creators! Between her stunning makeup tutorials, stylish OOTDs and spot-on dating advice, she always adds inspiration to our lives. She’s also the co-founder of DIBS Beauty, the brand behind the viral Status Stick and bestselling Blush/Bronzer Stick.

Courtney has built a community by connecting with other women over beauty, lifestyle, motherhood and more. And now she’s exclusively sharing some of her favorite products with Us Weekly so you can recreate her radiant glow. We call dibs on all these essentials!

Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

This sunscreen is everything! It protects my skin, doesn’t break me out and gives me just enough coverage. Perfect for these ridiculously hot Texas days.

Was $63 On Sale: $47 You Save 25% See It!

Beaky 5-Piece Makeup Sponges Set

I’ve used these for years! They’re such a great price and I love how great they are at blending my base makeup.

Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See It!

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

This concealer is a classic. I like to let it sit for a few seconds before I blend it in for extra coverage.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder

A great powder for adding a little extra under eye coverage and it comes with a sponge on the side, so it’s great for nights out.

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See It!

Soft Triangle Makeup Puffs

My favorite way to set powder anywhere on my face. The puff really lays the powder down flat and keeps it from looking cakey.

Was $13 On Sale: $6 You Save 54% See It!

Got2Be Spiking Gel

The only gel that holds my brows in place all day! I just buy the spoolies from Amazon and use them to distribute it in my brows.

$7.00 See It!

DIBS Beauty Desert Island Duo

THE number one thing I could never go a day without. Our bronzer and blush duo is hands down the best and my favorite thing in my whole makeup bag. My current favorite is shade 5.5 but you can’t really go wrong.

$36.00 See It!

DIBS Beauty Duo Brush 15

This little baby is the best way to blend our desert island duos. With an over 55K person waitlist, I can say it’s worth the hype. Flip it to the other side and use the powder end for the new duets!

$36.00 See It!

DIBS Beauty Duet Baked Blush Duo

These are the most unique blush formulas! They blush and give a shine at the same time. Each one has three shades, two individual colors and if you mix the two shades you get a third!

$34.00 See It!

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara

This mascara is such a hidden gem. You have to get the waterproof one, but I love topping whatever mascara I’m using with this [option].

Was $13 On Sale: $9 You Save 31% See It!

Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

Great lash curler at a great price. If you really want the best curl, do one eye at a time and then add mascara.

$13.00 See It!

