Act Fast! The Adidas Favorites Sale Is 1 Week Only — Up to 50% Off Iconic Styles

Adidas Favorites Sale
 Adidas

Adidas has been around for ages, but the footwear brand is especially trending today. The iconic striped sneakers have officially become the go-to shoe of the season! And now that spring has sprung, we plan on wearing these shoes with every outfit — from workout sets to sundresses.

While these comfy kicks rarely go on sale, this week is the one exception. The Adidas Favorites Sale just started! Save up to 50% on bestselling styles, from Stan Smith to NMD and Forum. No code required!

We chose our five fave deals from the Favorites Sale below. Get ready for spring and summer with these fashion-forward finds!

NMD_R1 Shoes

NMD shoes
Adidas

These shoes are at the intersection of fashion and function! You can take these stylish sneakers from a grocery run to a treadmill run.

Was $160On Sale: $80You Save 50%
See It!

Stan Smith Shoes

Stan Smith shoes
Adidas

Stan Smith sneakers are one of Adidas’ signature shoes! Introduced over 50 years ago, these effortlessly cool trainers have been a staple on the courts and the streets.

Was $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See It!

Forum Low Shoes

Forum Low Shoes
Adidas

Elevate your street style with these classic kicks! Inspired by the ‘80s, these strap-ankle shoes will add some instant edge to your ensemble.

Was $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See It!

Pureboost 22 Running Shoes

Pureboost running shoes
Adidas

 

Run like the wind in these fresh white running shoes! Designed with energy return optimization and superior traction, these sneakers will help you hit the ground running — literally.

Was $140On Sale: $112You Save 20%
See It!

Rivalry Low TR Shoes

tie-dye Rivalry shoes
Adidas

Ride or tie-dye! Colorful kicks are in style for spring, so stay on trend with these vibrant sneakers. Made with at least 50% recycled materials, these shoes are sustainable and stylish.

Was $110On Sale: $88You Save 20%
See It!
