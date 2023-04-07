Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Adidas has been around for ages, but the footwear brand is especially trending today. The iconic striped sneakers have officially become the go-to shoe of the season! And now that spring has sprung, we plan on wearing these shoes with every outfit — from workout sets to sundresses.

While these comfy kicks rarely go on sale, this week is the one exception. The Adidas Favorites Sale just started! Save up to 50% on bestselling styles, from Stan Smith to NMD and Forum. No code required!

We chose our five fave deals from the Favorites Sale below. Get ready for spring and summer with these fashion-forward finds!

NMD_R1 Shoes

These shoes are at the intersection of fashion and function! You can take these stylish sneakers from a grocery run to a treadmill run.

Was $160 On Sale: $80 You Save 50% See It!

Stan Smith Shoes

Stan Smith sneakers are one of Adidas’ signature shoes! Introduced over 50 years ago, these effortlessly cool trainers have been a staple on the courts and the streets.

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See It!

Forum Low Shoes

Elevate your street style with these classic kicks! Inspired by the ‘80s, these strap-ankle shoes will add some instant edge to your ensemble.

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See It!

Pureboost 22 Running Shoes

Run like the wind in these fresh white running shoes! Designed with energy return optimization and superior traction, these sneakers will help you hit the ground running — literally.

Was $140 On Sale: $112 You Save 20% See It!

Rivalry Low TR Shoes

Ride or tie-dye! Colorful kicks are in style for spring, so stay on trend with these vibrant sneakers. Made with at least 50% recycled materials, these shoes are sustainable and stylish.

Was $110 On Sale: $88 You Save 20% See It!

