If you ask Us, rich mom style doesn’t begin and end with clothes. It’s so much more than that. Fashionistas can incorporate refined luxury into their everyday lives with top-notch skincare and makeup products that make them look and feel like a million bucks. The viral fashion trend even extends to accessories like jewelry, cover-ups and beach bags.

Since we’re in the season of fun in the sun, no rich mom look is complete without a lofty bag to secure seasonal essentials. From oversized beach towels and snacks to sunscreen and portable speakers, there are so many things to keep up with when you’re on the go. If you’re looking for a versatile beach bag that serves rich mom vibes, check out Aloha Collection. The brand, whose mission is to encourage travel, adventure and active lifestyles, has so many chic totes that can be used to stash your goodies this summer.

Aloha Collection’s Holo Holo Bag has all of the makings of a summer staple. In terms of design, the large tote has an open-top design, which makes retrieving things easy and breezy. It has two thick straps that provide comfort and support, so you don’t have to worry about them digging into your skin. Best of all? It has an inner zipper pocket for concealing smaller items like your wallet.

This carryall bag truly lives up to its name. You can tote toys, shoes, and a change of clothes for yourself or your children at once, courtesy of this roomy beach bag. You can even use it to travel for trips during long weekends.

It comes in 14 prints, all of which channel tropical vibes. From subtle waves in the Seaside print to exotic florals in the Day Palms style, each bag will instantly transport you to a summery mood.

If you’re looking for a new beach bag that’s functional and channels rich mom style, now is the perfect time to check out the Aloha Collection’s Holo Holo Bag.

See it: Get the Holo Holo Bag for just $64 at Aloha Collection!

