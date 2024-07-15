Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amal Clooney‘s wardrobe is one to covet. The human rights lawyer always steps out in chic, rich mom types of styles. Recently, Clooney was spotted in a vibrant, pink Versace floral dress in Saint-Tropez while vacationing, which featured feminine lines paired with ruffles and a flowy fit. Want to get in on the floral trend? We found a lookalike version of Amal’s vacation dress for $60 (originally $73) at Amazon!

Related: 22 Slimming Dresses That Nail Viral Summer Dress Trends If you’re anything like Us, you like to stay updated on recent style trends. Now that we’re basking in beautiful summer weather, we can’t wait to serve stunning looks in trending styles. Frankly, we have so many fun things to get into that we must be dressed to perfection. From garden-style dresses to rich mom […]

It’s no secret that floral patterns are a major fashion trend this year, and now you can find the print everywhere. That’s where this celebrity dress lookalike comes in handy in your wardrobe. The Zesica Halter Neck Maxi Dress looks like it came from a designer showroom but for a fraction of the cost! The first feature you notice on the dress is its stunning halter neckline that transitions into an open back. It also includes a flowy ruffle bottom that moves with you. In addition to its beautiful silhouette, the floral pattern makes the dress a popular summer pick.

Get the Zesica Halter Neck Maxi Dress for $60 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like celebs, Amazon shoppers are also loving the floral print trend and rave about this dress pick from Zesica.

“I love this dress! So flattering and perfect family-friendly dress with some personality to it,” a five-star reviewer said. “Very comfy, stretchy, and has pockets which is always a plus.”

“I ordered this for Vegas & it was so comfortable,” another wrote. “It went perfect with some heels but I have also dressed it down with sandals. I love the cross on the front that makes the little keyhole. It’s flowy as well and light weight so I was not too hot in Vegas. I may order one to wear for wedding too!”

A final reviewer called it the “perfect summer casual dress.” They also added: “Wore this for a wine festival and loved it. I’m 5’1, and it stopped a little past my ankle. I wore flat sandals and had no issues with tripping. The dress is breathable and flattering, all while being comfortable. There’s so much stretch in the dress, and I got a small one, and it never dug into my skin. My chest was comfortable inside the top, and I didn’t worry about spilling out of it.”

Snag the dress while it’s still in stock and on sale for Prime Day before it’s too late!

Get the Zesica Halter Neck Maxi Dress for $60 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds on sale!

Related: 18 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details