Whether you’re 13 or 30, waking up to a new pimple is a nightmare. The zit may start as a small red bump or whitehead, but in time it can morph into a full-blown volcanic eruption. Acne always develops at the worst possible time too — usually right before a first date or big presentation at work. Those are the rules! But don’t just sit back and let these blemishes bring you down! Instead, try a top-rated spot treatment that has earned the celebrity seal of approval.

So many stars swear by Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion, from Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Aniston. And the latest to recommend this beauty product is Amanda Stanton. The Bachelor Nation alum raved about the spot treatment on Instagram stories recently: “This is elite,” she wrote. “It’s actually life changing and Michael has told me about it for years and [I don’t know] why I just tried it a couple months ago. My breakouts are gone in 1 day it’s insane.”

Having used this drying lotion myself, I agree that’s it’s an elite acne solution! Just like the name suggests, this treatment dries surface blemishes by removing impurities from the skin. Mario Badescu’s no. 1 bestselling product has been a hit with shoppers for decades. Read on to learn more about this skincare staple!

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is an award-winning spot treatment that targets surface blemishes. This fast-acting formula contains four main ingredients that pack a punch: zinc oxide absorbs oil, calamine soothes and cools, salicylic acid exfoliates and sulfur cleanses pores. Ideal as an overnight mask to reduce redness, simply apply this pink product before bed and wait for remarkable results in the morning!

Here are some important instructions to keep in mind: 1. Dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom (do not shake the bottle!!!). 2. Dab the lotion onto the whitehead. 3. Rinse off the next day!

Now let’s get to these consumer reviews, shall we?

“This drying lotion is magical!!! I use this overnight as a spot treatment on little suckers that pop up on my face, and by the morning they are barely noticeable!”

“This is a great product for drying out those pesky blemishes. Works wonders and highly recommend!”

“I dot this anywhere I see a sign or any blemish coming, it has kept my face clear and free of any pimples whatsoever! It’s truly amazing!”

Peace out, pimples! This Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is an acne problem-solver when you’re in a pinch.

