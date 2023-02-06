2-in-1! Set Your Makeup and Protect Your Skin With This SPF Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know sunscreen is such an important step in our anti-aging skincare routine…but it’s kind of a pain to keep up with! Sure, it’s not hard to apply some SPF before starting on our makeup, but it can sometimes lead to pilling. Even if it doesn’t, one major issue still remains: reapplication.

The problem with creamy sunscreens is that you just can’t apply them over your makeup without messing up your entire look — but you need to reapply your sunscreen multiple times throughout the day to actually keep your skin protected, no matter what type or brand you’re using. A little help here, please!

Get the COOLA Organic Makeup Setting Spray With SPF 30 for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

COOLA to the rescue! This two-in-one sunscreen and makeup setting spray is everything we wanted and more. It’s even dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free. Thanks to hyaluronic acid, it’s amazing for dry skin, but don’t go anywhere if your skin veers more oily. The formula has a matte finish and is designed to help reduce shine too!

This spray, which is made with 70% certified organic ingredients, also features reef-safe sunscreen actives for SPF 30 broad spectrum protection without harming coral reefs and other ocean-dwelling species. So, what awesome inclusions make up the ingredient list?

Along with the hydrating hyaluronic acid, you have juniper, date palm and peony stem cell extracts to offer antioxidant protection, aiming to keep skin safe from more than just the sun’s rays. There’s also cucumber and aloe vera to refresh and calm the skin, plus algae extract to soften and detoxify!

This sunscreen mist, which has a lovely green tea scent, can certainly be worn on its own, but the best part is that it can be spritzed on over makeup. Instead of screwing up your glam, it actually claims to help set it! Just mist from 10 to 12 inches away from your face and reapply every couple of hours.

This beauty essential is even water-resistant up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for when you’re breaking a sweat or hitting the beach or pool. Problem: solved!

