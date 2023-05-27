Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Dreamy Dresses

Shop the 20 Best Memorial Day Dress Deals on Amazon — Starting at Just $10

By
Memorial Day dress deals
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, happiness is a sundress on a summer day. When it’s warm outside, we just want to frolic around in a flowy frock! Breeze in our hair, sun on our face, drink in our hand. Dresses also make the easiest outfit! Just throw on sneakers or sandals, and you’re good to go.

Many people think that Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. So, in honor of the incoming season, let’s celebrate by shopping for some new sundresses — on sale! Right now, Amazon is offering major deals on dresses for the holiday weekend. Stock up on all these summer staples so you’ll be ready for the warm weather ahead!

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress Pink
Shy Velvet
Pretty in pink! This crossover flutter-sleeve mini dress is the perfect pop of color for summer.

Pros

  • Flattering fit
  • Variety of colors
  • Trendy style
$38.99
Get it
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress,White,Medium
ZESICA
Starting Memorial Day weekend, we’re free to wear white all summer long! This tie-shoulder white maxi dress would look adorable on its own or with a jean jacket.

Pros

  • Flowy
  • Comfortable
  • Flattering
$39.99
Get it
BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Smocked High Waist Floral Flowy Beach Boho Maxi Dress(Striped Blue, Large)
BTFBM
This one-shoulder midi dress looks so much more expensive than it is! Available in 33 different colors, we’re particularly smitten with this summery striped style. Flattering with a smocked bodice and flowy with a tiered skirt, this tiered dress is top tier.

Pros

  • Day-to-night dress
  • Flattering
  • Lightweight and comfortable
$39.99
Get it
AlvaQ Dress for Women Summer Spring Long Sleeve Deep V Neck Ruffle Flowy Short Mini Dress Fashion 2023 Green Medium
AlvaQ
Even though summer is around the corner, it’s still not hot out in some parts of the country! Keep warm in this long-sleeve mini dress with an adjustable front tie and ruffled hem. So flirty and feminine!

Pros

  • Variety of colors
  • Flattering fit
  • Comfortable
$31.19
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses (Pink,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Need a modest dress from summer you can take from services to a soirée? This wrap maxi dress is trendy yet tasteful. We love the tie-waist and flutter sleeves!

Pros

  • Appropriate for formal settings
  • 40 different colors
  • Flowy and lightweight
$46.99
Get it
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress White-XS
BerryGo
Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky loves this ‘gorgeous’ embroidered maxi dress! This eyelet frock is so lightweight and lovely for summer. And it’s such a steal at almost 50% off!

Pros

  • Beautiful
  • Lightweight
  • Great deal
$45.99
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck Flowy Ruffle Hem Long Boho Dresses with Belt (Sky Blue,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
One customer called this halter-neck number a ‘cute dress for any occasion.’ Dance the night away in this lightweight, flowy frock!

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Dressy-casual
  • Fun pattern
$42.99
Get it
BTFBM Women Casual Dress Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Tank Bodycon Shirt Short Mini Dresses (106Black, Medium)
BTFBM
The no. 1 bestseller in women’s night out dresses on Amazon, this form-fitting mini dress fits like a glove! You can take this flattering dress from daytime to date night. Plus, the ruching provides tummy control!

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Hugs curves
  • Flattering fit
$33.99
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Midi Bodycon Dresses Short Puff Sleeve Square Neck Ruffle Hem Mermaid Cocktail Dress (Blue,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN
Swing into summer in this stretchy mermaid-cut midi dress! One shopper gushed, ‘This dress fits perfectly and accents all my features in the most flattering way!’

Pros

  • Stretchy
  • Sultry yet classy
  • Flattering
$44.99
Get it
Women Cutout Backless Maxi Dress Sexy Sleeveless Split Cocktail Dresses Bodycon Spaghetti Strap Long Dress Party(Floral Yellow,M)
KMBANGI
The most inexpensive item on our list, this figure-hugging frock feels like a House of CB dress! Shoppers say this maxi dress is surprisingly flattering and slimming.

Pros

  • Extremely affordable
  • Flattering
  • Sexy
$9.38
Get it
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Crossover Halter Neck Sleeveless Plaid Cut Out Backless Flowy A Line Maxi Dress,Pink,Medium
ZESICA
Giddy for gingham! Get ready for your next picnic or pool party in this cross-neck halter maxi dress. We’re seriously smitten!

Pros

  • Comfy
  • Flirty
  • Unique style
$49.99
Get it
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Off-Black, M
The Drop
This little black dress is an everyday essential! Rock this flowy frock on the weekend, on vacation and on repeat all summer long.

Pros

  • Flowy
  • Versatile
  • Comfortable
$41.93
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Sundress Casual One Shoulder Tiered Ruffle Flowy Midi Beach Boho Dresses (Floral Royal Blue White,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Wedding season is upon Us! Be the best-dressed guest in this one-shoulder tiered frock.

Pros

  • Gorgeous
  • Comfortable
  • Flattering
$42.99
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Swing Mini Dress Tie Front V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Layer A-Line Short Dress(Floral White,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
Flowy in floral! This tie-front ruffled mini dress is so cute and comfy! We’d style this sundress with white sneakers or bright heels.

Pros

  • Vibrant
  • Cinches waist
  • Flattering
$45.99
Get it
TECREW Womens Smocked Short Sleeve V Neck Mini Dress Summer Swiss Dot Flowy Short Dress, White, Medium
TECREW
While this mini dress may look like it lacks shape, shoppers say that it actually sculpts your figure! It’s lightweight and flowy for summer.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Flowy
  • Comfortable
$39.99
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress Floral Print Ruffle Puff Sleeve High Waist Midi Beach Dresses (Apricot,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Modern enough for a religious setting and modern enough for a social setting, this tiered midi dress is very versatile.

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Breezy
  • Stylish
$44.99
Get it
BTFBM Women Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Spring Crew Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Floral Leopard Smocked Boho Flowy Maxi Dress(Floral Blue White, Medium)
BTFBM
We’re swooning over the shape of this dress! From the smocked details to the statement sleeves, this frock is stylish and sophisticated.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Modest
  • Flowy
$45.99
Get it
Chang Yun Boho Summer Dresses for Women Halter Wedding Guest Chiffon Sleeveless Tops Bohemian Sun Summer Outfits
Chang Yun
Lady in red! This polka-dot mini dress would be perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th of July.

Pros

  • Great for the holidays
  • Flowy
  • Lightweight
$33.98
Get it
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Boho Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Long Beach Sun Dresses Yellow
PRETTYGARDEN
Some maxi dresses look like sacks, but not this stunner! Featuring a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this spaghetti-strap sundress is breezy and beautiful.

Pros

  • Flowy
  • Flattering
  • Comfortable
$42.99
Get it
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Off Shoulder Lace Trim Backless Flowy A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress,White,Medium
ZESICA
Let your shoulders shine in this boho-chic strapless sundress! Perfect for a beach day.

Pros

  • Flowy
  • Lightweight
  • Boho-chic
$49.99
Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Woman-Wearing-Boho-Summer-Maxi-Dress-Stock-Photo

15 Most Comfortable Maxi Dresses to Flatter Your Figure

Read article
Woman-Posing-In-Sundress-Stock-Photo

20 Amazon Sundresses for $20 or Less — Shop Now!

Read article
midi dresses with pockets

16 Best Midi Dresses for Summer — With Pockets!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!