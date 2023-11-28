Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
We may have found the secret to an amazing night’s sleep and cleaner air. It’s the top bestselling humidifier on Amazon, with over 10,000 glowing reviews. As we descend into the dryer months, it’s essential now more than ever to infuse the air with moisture, and with this two-in-one diffuser-humidifier, you’ll be able to gently scent the air and breathe deeply all night (or day) long.
I didn’t think that was possible until I tried it myself. It also helps open up your passageways and reduces snoring… a discovery which had me jumping with joy after experimenting nights with and without my humidifier. Not only are humidifiers great for human use, they work wonders in greenhouses and even help keep your Christmas tree from drying out too fast!
The air you breathe makes a difference in how you function, which is why a humidifier should be on hand — especially as we hit cold and flu season. Whether you have a runny nose, dry skin or the common cold, moisture in the air can relieve symptoms and help your body rest. It’s been a game changer for me and other happy fans, claiming they “breathe more easily” and have “seen a reduction in dry, flaky skin.”
One three-liter tank of water lasts for 25 hours, so you can choose to use it three nights in a row before refilling. It’s easy to refill; simply remove the lid and fill with ease, as one reviewer agreed, saying, “This humidifier is compact, simple to fill, does not make a wet mess, and was an excellent value for the money.” Another reason customers love this particular model is how quiet it is, saying, “This humidifier is so quiet, emits a wonderful cool mist and no lights at night to disturb your sleep.” Levoit claims it to be a nearly silent operation which doesn’t gurgle or bubble as other humidifiers do. There are no bright lights to keep you up at night — unless you choose the model that includes a night light — which is a solid choice for babies or young children.
Want more specs? Well, it’s made from BPA-free material and has a water filter which extends the life of your humidifier. Note that too much humidity can worsen asthma or allergies, but with this model, you can control your climate with its built-in auto shut-off feature. Plus, it’s currently 32% off. Give it a try and leave a review — because we would love to hear your thoughts too!
