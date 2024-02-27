Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

On days when I want to look professional, I can always rely on a trusty blazer. My closet is stocked full of blazers in pretty colors and patterns that really speak to my personality. The thing is, these pieces rarely get much action once the weather starts to warm up because, let’s be real, they aren’t the most heatwave-friendly items.

Still, for years I’ve been hunting for a blazer that’s perfect for the summer months to round out my collection — and I’m happy to report that I finally found the one: The Happy Sailed Long Blazer Vest. Happy Sailed is one of Amazon’s most trusted blazer brands (we regularly write about their trendy designs), and their sleeveless blazer vest solves the issue of getting unbearable hot on humid days — while still offering that polished look I yearn for when heading from meeting to meeting.

Get the Happy Sailed Long Blazer Vest for just $40 at Amazon!

Vests have been trending for most of 2024, so it’s no surprise to see the traditional blazer getting an upgrade to fit in with the trends. Available in five colors, including neutrals like black and white as well as a pretty rose and pale green hue, the design offers a little something for everyone, even if they don’t plan on wearing it to the office. That’s one of my favorite things about blazers — while they’re impeccable in professional settings, they can also be worn out to dinner or brunch when you want to look classy with minimal effort.

Compared to other Happy Sailed blazers, this one doesn’t seem to be as popular, probably because people are just discovering it. I read through dozens of reviews and everyone that has purchased it can’t stop raving about it. “I ordered this and had my wife try it, then her verdict came back super positive which is rare,” one happy customer writes. “She is very picky when shopping and I was very surprised when she gave it a thumbs-up to this jacket. She loved it and went as far as to compare it to high-priced and well-known brands. The quality of the material is top notch with proper stitching making it a highly recommendable item. The white color I received looks very elegant and can see her wearing it on special occasions.”

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many blazers in your closet, and after discovering this one, it will be my next addition. Take my advice and be sure to follow suit before this becomes so popular that it sells out. Now, there’s just one question left to ask… what color should you choose?

