Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Cult-Favorite Amazon Products We’re Seriously Obsessed With

By
Amazon cult-favorite fashion and beauty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping is our area of expertise, especially when it comes to Amazon. Need help choosing the best beauty products on the market? We’ve got you covered. Not sure whether you should take the plunge on a fashion purchase? Always here to share our advice!

Based on our research, recommendations and real-life experience, we’ve gathered 10 fan-favorite finds that have earned their cult status. Trust Us — all of these items are trendy for a reason. Elevate your wardrobe and your cosmetics cabinet with these beauty and fashion staples from Amazon!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Packaging may vary)
LANEIGE
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a holy grail beauty product! This juicy lip balm leaves your lips soft, smooth and hydrated. Celebrity fans include: Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Brooke Shields, Sydney Sweeney, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, Keke Palmer and Molly Sims. Mic drop!
$24.00
See It!

Ugg Tasman Slippers

UGG Women's Tasman Slipper, Chestnut, 9 US/9 B US
UGG
Prepare to rock these Ugg slippers on repeat all fall and winter! Thanks to the cushioned wool footbed, these cozy slip-on shoes will keep your feet warm. Suitable for indoor or outdoor wear!
$110.00
See It!

Esarora Ice Roller

ESARORA Ice Roller for Face
ESARORA
What do Sydney Sweeney, Abby Elliott and I have in common? We all can’t live without this Esarora Ice Roller! This soothing beauty tool helps de-puff swollen skin.
$15.00
See It!

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Patches

DERMORA Eye Mask
DERMORA
Go for the gold with these 24K gold eye masks! These patches diminish dark circles and puffy eyes.
$16.00
See It!

Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
MAYBELLINE
Sofia Richie convinced me to switch to this Maybelline mascara, and now I’m hooked! With over 125,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular beauty product dramatically lifts and lengthens lashes.
Was $13On Sale: $7You Save 46%
See It!

Apsvo Gold Hoop Earrings

Apsvo Earring Dupes Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women, Tear Drop Dangle Earrings, Teardrop Lightweight Water Drop Earrings for Women Girls Fashion Trendy Hypoallergenic Jewelry
Apsvo
Celebrities and customers rave that these gold hoop earrings are an affordable alternative to the Bottega Veneta pair. We love a luxury lookalike!
Was $15On Sale: $14You Save 7%
See It!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 75ml
SOL DE JANEIRO
Not only does this Brazilian Bum Bum Cream help reduce cellulite, it also smells amazing! No wonder the brand’s fragrances are also bestsellers on Amazon.
$22.00
See It!

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Sweater 2023 Fall Loose Pullover Long Sleeve Casual Chunky Knit Warm Oversize Sweaters with Split A305-huaxIng-M Khaki
ANRABESS
I absolutely adore this comfy crewneck sweater! It’s luxuriously soft with an oversized fit and a high-end design. In fact, shoppers say this pullover looks nearly identical to a Free People sweater!
Was $64On Sale: $40You Save 38%
See It!

JW Pei Shoulder Bag

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag (Black)
JW PEI
JW Pei makes some of the most stunning bags at a budget-friendly price point! This shoulder bag looks luxe, but it’s actually on sale for under $80!
Was $90On Sale: $76You Save 16%
See It!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter Skin Tint, for an All Day Radiant Glow, Deep, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
I’ve been tempted to gatekeep this beauty product because I’m worried about it selling out, but it’s too good not to share! The L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion is part primer, part foundation, part tinted moisturizer and part highlighter. The creamy formula glides on like a dream and gives your complexion a dewy glow.
Was $17On Sale: $15You Save 12%
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

bella-hadid-wildflower-phone-cases

Related: 10 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Celebrities Swear By

holy grail beauty products

Related: Our Picks: 15 Holy Grail Beauty Products All Under $40

kim-kate-hailey-anti-aging

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories