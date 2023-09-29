10 Cult-Favorite Amazon Products We’re Seriously Obsessed With

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping is our area of expertise, especially when it comes to Amazon. Need help choosing the best beauty products on the market? We’ve got you covered. Not sure whether you should take the plunge on a fashion purchase? Always here to share our advice!

Based on our research, recommendations and real-life experience, we’ve gathered 10 fan-favorite finds that have earned their cult status. Trust Us — all of these items are trendy for a reason. Elevate your wardrobe and your cosmetics cabinet with these beauty and fashion staples from Amazon!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a holy grail beauty product! This juicy lip balm leaves your lips soft, smooth and hydrated. Celebrity fans include: Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Brooke Shields, Sydney Sweeney, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, Keke Palmer and Molly Sims. Mic drop! $24.00 See It!

Ugg Tasman Slippers Prepare to rock these Ugg slippers on repeat all fall and winter! Thanks to the cushioned wool footbed, these cozy slip-on shoes will keep your feet warm. Suitable for indoor or outdoor wear! $110.00 See It!

Esarora Ice Roller What do Sydney Sweeney, Abby Elliott and I have in common? We all can’t live without this Esarora Ice Roller! This soothing beauty tool helps de-puff swollen skin. $15.00 See It!

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Patches Go for the gold with these 24K gold eye masks! These patches diminish dark circles and puffy eyes. $16.00 See It!

Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara Sofia Richie convinced me to switch to this Maybelline mascara, and now I’m hooked! With over 125,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular beauty product dramatically lifts and lengthens lashes. Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See It!

Apsvo Gold Hoop Earrings Celebrities and customers rave that these gold hoop earrings are an affordable alternative to the Bottega Veneta pair. We love a luxury lookalike! Was $15 On Sale: $14 You Save 7% See It!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Not only does this Brazilian Bum Bum Cream help reduce cellulite, it also smells amazing! No wonder the brand’s fragrances are also bestsellers on Amazon. $22.00 See It!

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater I absolutely adore this comfy crewneck sweater! It’s luxuriously soft with an oversized fit and a high-end design. In fact, shoppers say this pullover looks nearly identical to a Free People sweater! Was $64 On Sale: $40 You Save 38% See It!

JW Pei Shoulder Bag JW Pei makes some of the most stunning bags at a budget-friendly price point! This shoulder bag looks luxe, but it’s actually on sale for under $80! Was $90 On Sale: $76 You Save 16% See It!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion I’ve been tempted to gatekeep this beauty product because I’m worried about it selling out, but it’s too good not to share! The L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion is part primer, part foundation, part tinted moisturizer and part highlighter. The creamy formula glides on like a dream and gives your complexion a dewy glow. Was $17 On Sale: $15 You Save 12% See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 10 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Celebrities Swear By Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. But let’s not forget that celebs have glam squads and A-list access to premium products. While they’re busy getting luxury treatments at the dermatologist, we’re shopping for makeup at the drugstore. Needless […]

Related: Our Picks: 15 Holy Grail Beauty Products All Under $40 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As a member of the media covering beauty and style, I’ve been lucky enough to sample products from many luxury brands. But at the end of the day, most of my all-time faves are budget-friendly finds from the […]

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples […]