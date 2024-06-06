Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone needs a capsule wardrobe. When last-minute plans strike, there’s no need to fret. A closet stacked with versatile pieces you can style in a hurry makes things so much easier. One-pieces like jumpsuits and rompers help Us get dressed in no time.

Rompers take the hassle out of putting a full outfit together. Plus, they’re flattering around the midsection. We found a cozy romper on Amazon and it’s on sale for 70% off. What a steal! Amazon Essentials is one of our favorite brands available on the popular e-tailer. You can snag stylish pieces for the whole family without breaking the bank.

Right now, the trusted brand has a comfy romper on sale for just $8. This V-neck one-piece is lightweight and breathable. It has thousands of reviews raving over the soft, terry fleece fabric that provides moisture-wicking and 4-way stretch. The sleeveless one-piece has an adjustable drawcord detail to cinch the waist and functional side pockets.

Modest shoppers don’t have to shy away from this one-piece. The relax-fit romper sits mid-thigh. It has all the makings of a staple piece. Canvas sneakers are perfect for a quick store run or long travel days. Heading to a massage or a doctor’s appointment? Team this romper with open-toe shoes. Incorporate accessories like jewelry, hats and handbags to add extra pizazz.

This versatile one-piece comes in 10 shades. Do you lean toward solid colors? Black and dark green fit the bill. The comfy style doesn’t end there. Animal print and charcoal heather styles work for fashionistas who prefer texture.

Are you ready to simplify your wardrobe this summer? Rompers take the stress out of getting dressed. Snag this Amazon Essential one-piece for just $8!

