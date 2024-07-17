Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take it from Us, the best place to shop for any fashion deals on Amazon Prime Day is the bestseller section. As we know, shopping online (especially for clothes) can be a bit of a crapshoot. But when you shop in the bestseller section, it takes the guessing game away, seeing that all of the pieces have already been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers. And to our luck, Amazon has put many of its chart toppers on sale for Prime Day — and they even go up to 62% off.

The thing about it is, if thousands of Amazon shoppers have put their stamp of approval on something, the likelihood you’re bound to like it too is pretty darn high. Oh, and if you can save on it at the same time? Well, that’s the best of both worlds. From tops to dresses to jeans, keep scrolling to shop our top picks of Amazon fashion bestsellers that are all on sale this Prime Day. But hurry! The sale will only last through the end of the day.

Related: The 45 Best Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before They’re Gone — Sundresses, Sandals and More Time flies when you’re having fun. We’ve hit the last day of Amazon Prime Day! While we’ve loved shopping all the tech, home, outdoor and beauty deals during the two-day sale, we’ve been most excited about the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, jumpsuits, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of […]

1. Much Love for Levi’s: An American classic, these Levi’s 501 denim shorts will always be a summer closet staple — was $26, now $21!

2. Your Favorite Sweatshirt: With the backing of thousands of Amazon shoppers, we know this flattering hoodie will be your new favorite lounge go-to — was $53, now $30!

3. Crowd-Favorite Leggings: Beloved by celebrities like Kyle Richards and Amazon shoppers alike, The Gym People’s leggings feature a high waistline with tummy control and a soft and stretchy spandex blend fabric — was $30, now $20!

4. Designer-Style Sunglasses: A lookalike for a popular designer style, these retro-style oval sunglasses will keep you stylish in the sun — was $20, now $13!

5. Customer-Approved Cover-Up: With over 45,200 five-star ratings, we’re sure this cute kimono-style cover-up will be just the light layer you’re looking for — was $15, now $12!

6. Not Your Average Dress: Its design may look average, but take a look at its rave shopper reviews and you’ll realize this soft and flowy T-shirt dress is anything but average — was $30, now $20!

7. You’re Cute Jeans: Get ahead on jean shopping for the fall by grabbing the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans while they’re still 62% off — was $80, now $30!

Related: The Top 25 Celebrity-Loved Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals — Up to 50% Off Sifting through all of the Prime Day fashion deals on Amazon can be overwhelming to say the least. It would be so much easier if the site had an exact filtering system for deals on things we need — things that are our style and that our favorite celebrities have already endorsed. Maybe next year […]

8. Most-Wanted Dress: A chart topper on Amazon, shoppers love this versatile midi dress for its tiered skirt, smocked bodice and ruffled sleeves — was $67, now $48!

9. Easy Elegance: Perfect for weddings and cocktail parties, this bestselling tube dress adds a hint of glam with its sleek body-hugging design — was $51, now $36!

10. Stylish Sports Bra: Not only can this popular sports bra be used for workouts, it can also be worn casually with jeans or a skirt — was $27, now $18!

11. Trusty T-Shirt: Though it’s a new arrival, this flattering cap sleeve T-shirt quickly rose to the top of the bestseller charts — was $18, now $13!

12. Softest Slippers: Slip into softness daily with these shopper-loved fuzzy slippers that are now 15% off for Prime Day — was $22, now $19!

13. Really Cute Romper: Sporting events, picnics and walks with friends are perfect occasions to wear this flowy mini romper that’s now 20% off — was $35, now $28!

14. Best of Biker Shorts: Now on a major deal, you can get these fan-favorite biker shorts for 48% off — was $27, now $14!

15. Waist-Snatching Shapewear: Guaranteed to help contour the curves, this tummy control bodysuit flatters in all of the right places — was $48, now $30!

16. Trendy Tennis Shoes: A popular brand of the moment, these New Balance 237 sneakers will look great with both leggings and jeans and are on a rare discount of 34% off — was $80, now $53!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Gorgeous in Gingham: A popular style for summer, this gingham dress features ruffle sleeves, a tiered skirt and a smocked bodice — was $31, now $28!