Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow — these are just a few of the iconic rich moms in their 50s we think of when it comes to their undeniable fashion sense. Each in different ways, they all have an approachable, but chic fashion sense that makes it easy for Us to recreate for ourselves. To help you get started, we rounded up our top 17 favorite Amazon fashion pieces for dressing like a rich mom in her 50s.

Whether you’re needing some easy and effortless day dresses or some outfit-elevating jackets, this roundup has a mix of stylish, yet approach pieces that are all specially geared for the age group. Some highlights include this cozy cardigan, which acts as a chic layer and this knitted dress that can be paired with both boots and heels. The best part? They start at just $16 on Amazon.

Related: 17 Slimming Fall Dresses That Would be Hampton's Rich Mom-Approved Just like this viral video shows, everyone knows rich Hampton’s moms for their effortlessly chic, nautical summer style. But people don’t talk about how their fall style is just as good. They just switch out their luxe linens and floral dresses with rich-toned and cozy fall dresses. Sound like your style? Keep scrolling to shop […]

17 Chic Fashion Pieces for Dressing Like a Rich Mom in Her 50s

Easy and Effortlessly-Chic Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This wrap midi dress is our top favorite for its stylish but versatile design, waist-slimming design and massive color selection!

2. Chic Shirtdress: Up your style game with this chic midi shirtdress that has a slimming tie waist closure!

3. Very Versatile: This tiered midi dress can be worn for everything from picnics in the park, to office days, bridal showers and more!

4. Stylish Sweater Dress: This knitted sweater dress is perfect for heading to brunch with friends and for Holiday get-togethers!

5. Boho Beauty: Embrace the boho trend this fall with this geometric style maxi dress that features an oversized design, puff sleeves and a flared hem!

Related: 17 Classy Rich Mom Amazon Sweaters That Feel Like Loungewear We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to cross the line from summer to fall. The beach days and barbecues were great and all, but we’re ready for some hayrides, movie nights, pumpkin spice lattes and fall fashion, of course! We associate fall with neutral, rich colors, layered outfits, bold accessories, knits, sweaters […]

Outfit Elevating Jackets and Sweaters

6. Coziest Cardigan: Grab for this long knit cardigan for a chic and cozy layer when you’re feeling cold!

7. Do the Denim: A denim jacket like this still can be dressed up with a dress and heels or down with some leggings and tennis shoes!

8. Everyday Sweater: A fantastic wardrobe investment, this ribbed knit sweater can be worn with jeans, skirts, trousers and more!

9. Sophisticated and Stylish: This classy, wide collar jacket can easily elevate any look and be worn with just about anything!

Perfectly Polished Pants and Skirts

10. Timeless Trousers: With their timeless design, these wide leg trousers will be able to be used for years on end in your wardrobe!

11. Body-Slimming Jeans: An Amazon best-seller, shoppers love these body-slimming jeans for their tapered design, length customization and color selection!

12. Pleats Please! Great for baby showers and work days is this pleated midi skirt that can go with both boots, heels, flats and more!

13. All Day Comfort: Judging by their massive list of five-star reviews, we’re sure these flex motion pants from Lee are one of Amazon’s most comfortable!

Cozy and Care-Free Matching Sets

14. Our Top Favorite! This casual two piece set is one of our favorites because of its neutral color section, top tier shopper reviews and versatile style!

15. Travel Made Easy: Make your trips just a little easier (and cozier) with this two piece track suit that has a loose fit and soft and stretchy rayon, polyester and spandex fabric blend!

16. Free People Lookalike: With its vintage-style design, waffle knit fabric and buttoned v-neck, this set is a Free People lookalike!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Match Made in Heaven: This waffle knit matching set’s fabric is so soft, you’ll think it’s heavenly!