Just like this viral video shows, everyone knows rich Hampton’s moms for their effortlessly chic, nautical summer style. But people don’t talk about how their fall style is just as good. They just switch out their luxe linens and floral dresses with rich-toned and cozy fall dresses. Sound like your style? Keep scrolling to shop our roundup of 17 rich Hampton’s mom fall dresses. Plus, they’re super slimming too.

Whether you’re needing a dress for fall wine tastings with a group of friends or for going into the office, we’ve got something for you below! From knitted sweater dresses to floral wrap dresses, we’ve rounded up all sorts of slimming styles that are perfect for hiding the bloat post fall comfort food. Even better, these dresses have left behind the designer price tags and start at just $28.

17 Slimming Fall Dresses That Would be Hampton’s Rich Mom-Approved

Rich-Toned Autumnal Dresses

1. A Best-Seller: With its versatile design, comfy fit and massive color selection, we can see why this tiered midi dress is an Amazon best-seller!

2. Silky and Sleek: Perfect for fall wedding or date nights is this sleek silk slip dress that comes in several fall tones like olive green and burnt orange!

3. Plaid Perfection: This plaid midi dress from Anthropologie puts a chic spin on the fall fabric with it’s smocked, cap sleeve design!

4. Dreamy Denim: Take on one of this fall’s biggest trends with this cute denim babydoll mini dress that can pair with heels, boots, tennis shoes and more!

5. Waist-Slimming: Helping to slenderize the stomach, this smocked waist dress will help cover up any bloating!

6. Boho-Chic: Boho chic fashionista, fall is your time to thrive! Make the most of it in this flowy, off-the-shoulder maxi that’d pair perfect with a wide brim hat and some cowboy boots!

Cozy, But Chic Sweater Dresses

Cute and Collared: One of our favorite new arrivals at Abercrombie is this collared knit dress we see styling flawlessly with both heels and boots!

Figure-Flattering: This tie-waist knit dress flatters the curve in all of the right places with its bodycon design, lightweight knit fabric and v-neckline!

Make it a Mini: You can still wear this knitted mini dress in the fall when you pair it with boots, a cute jacket and a scarf!

Cable-Knit Coziness: Nothing says “obsessed with fall” quite like this oversized cable knit mini dress that comes in several fall-chic colors!

Luxe Loungewear: The beauty of this lightweight midi dress is that it can be used for both lounging on rainy fall days in and picking the kids up from school!

So Versatile: We can see this ribbed knit midi dress from Quince being perfect for everything from fall holiday get-togethers, in-office days and date nights too!

Nautical and Neutral Dresses

Style it Striped: Bring the nautical aesthetic into fall with this striped long sleeve sweater dress that features a flared hem, gold button details and a button-front design!

Preppy Perfection: Perfect for bonfires on the beach is this collared oversized dress that comes in several neutral stripe color options!

Chic Shirtdress: This chic maxi shirt dress oozes rich mom vibes with its effortless style!

Go for Gingham: This gingham maxi dress transitions perfect from the summer months into fall with a denim jacket!

Easily Layerable: This tie strap maxi dress can easily be layered with all kinds of fall jackets and even a sweater!