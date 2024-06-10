Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While packing our bags to head to the beach for the day or weekend, we must remember one of the most vital essentials: a sun hat. Sun hats can help protect our skin from the scorching heat. While we can apply coats of sunscreen to our skin, a sun hat will complete our beach look of the day. Amazon is the best when it comes to finding products that help us replicate our favorite A-listers’ looks, but the retailer is our go-to source for anything. Amazon shoppers are adding an amazing sun hat to their carts: the Furtalk Women’s Sun Straw Hat.

Sun hats are the ultimate classic summer hat. You may spot your favorite fashion icons like Reese Witherspoon, Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski and many more rocking floppy sun hats all summer long. Join the club rocking this hat.

Related: 10 Summer Hats With SPF Protection for Anti-Aging Benefits These summer hats have SPF protection built-into them to shield your skin from the sun and help prevent wrinkles — details

Get the Furtalk Women’s Sun Straw Hat for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Furtalk Women’s Sun Straw Hat is made of high-quality paper straw that’s super lightweight. It has a floppy wide brim and UPF 50 rating, which helps it protect your face, neck and ears from the sun. The sun hat also has a adjustable chin strap that will help it stay in place through windy summer days. What’s cool about this sun hat is its secret sweatband inside to help wick sweat and moisture away. It also folds down! We love a foldable hat — you can fold it and put it in your tote bag, knowing that it will not take up too much space.

Take it from 11,200 Amazon shoppers who gave this sun hat five-star reviews: One five-star shopper shared how the sun hat “kept me feeling safe, cozy and beautiful,” while yachting all day. They continued sharing that the sun hat “balanced out my proportions in a more flattering manner.” Another five-star reviewer shared how they needed a sun hat to help protect their face and eyes after surgery, saying it “looks good and is good quality.” One final five-star shopper noted that the sun hat’s “large brim keeps my face out of the sun and the hat was easy to reshape after it arrived.”

Protect your hair, sun and more wearing this sun hat.

Get the Furtalk Women’s Sun Straw Hat for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!