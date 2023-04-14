10 Summer Hats With SPF Protection for Anti-Aging Benefits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any dermatologist or skincare professional will tell you that using sunscreen daily is the key to preventing wrinkles. But in the summer when the sun is stronger, you may need something a little bit more substantial to make sure you’re fully protected at all times.

One of the best ways to do so that won’t cost big bucks? A proper hat! With a wide enough brim to provide ample shade on your face, you’re at less risk for exposure from potentially harmful UV rays. Any hat will do, but if you truly want to go the extra mile, search for a chapeau that looks good and has UV protection built in! You can actually incorporate UV blockers into different materials, and all of the hats we picked out have it under control. If you want your skin to stay ultra-protected as you hang out in the sun this summer, read on and shop the selection of hats available now!

Panama Jack Women's Sun Hat Pros Renowned brand

Available in three colors

Adjustable sizing toggle $33.00 See it!

Double Couple Women's Straw Hat Pros Fashionable brim

Currently on sale

Breathable material Starting at $10.00 See it!

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Compact Poolside Hat Pros Travel-friendly

Packable and crushable

Incredibly wide brim for extra protection $59.00 See it!

iHomey Packable Extra Large Brim Floppy Sun Hat Pros Reversible

Removable brim

Under $20 $19.00 See it!

Panama Jack Boonie Fishing Hat Pros Unisex option

Soft inner sweatband

Most comfortable option $35.00 See it!

Lanzom Women's Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll-up Hat Pros Elegant aesthetic

Foldable

Floppy brim $26.00 See it!

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Brittany Beach Hat Pros Numerous colorways available

Adjustable sizing

Fully lined crown for added sun protection $49.00 See it!

FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat Pros Currently on sale

Flexible hat

Positive reviews $26.00 See it!

Joywant Women's Amia Summer Straw Visor Pros Visor design

Breathable straw material

Fan-favorite aesthetic $22.00 See it!

