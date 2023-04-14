Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Skin Saviors

10 Summer Hats With SPF Protection for Anti-Aging Benefits

By
Summer-Sun-Hat-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any dermatologist or skincare professional will tell you that using sunscreen daily is the key to preventing wrinkles. But in the summer when the sun is stronger, you may need something a little bit more substantial to make sure you’re fully protected at all times.

One of the best ways to do so that won’t cost big bucks? A proper hat! With a wide enough brim to provide ample shade on your face, you’re at less risk for exposure from potentially harmful UV rays. Any hat will do, but if you truly want to go the extra mile, search for a chapeau that looks good and has UV protection built in! You can actually incorporate UV blockers into different materials, and all of the hats we picked out have it under control. If you want your skin to stay ultra-protected as you hang out in the sun this summer, read on and shop the selection of hats available now!

Panama Jack Women's Sun Hat

Panama Jack Women's Sun Hat - Lifeguard, Hand Woven Straw, UPF (SPF) 50+ UVA/UVB Sun Protection, 4" Big Brim (Natural)
Panama Jack

Pros

  • Renowned brand
  • Available in three colors
  • Adjustable sizing toggle
$33.00
See it!

Double Couple Women's Straw Hat

Womens Straw Hat Wide Brim Floppy Beach Sun Hat for Women UPF 50+ Adjustable Strap Vacation
Double Couple

Pros

  • Fashionable brim
  • Currently on sale
  • Breathable material
Starting at $10.00
See it!

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Compact Poolside Hat

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Compact in A SNAP!? Shelby Shapeable Poolside Hat - Sun Protective (One Size- Tan Convertible Roll w/Snap)
Coolibar

Pros

  • Travel-friendly
  • Packable and crushable
  • Incredibly wide brim for extra protection
$59.00
See it!

iHomey Packable Extra Large Brim Floppy Sun Hat

Packable Extra Large Brim Floppy Sun Hat Reversible UPF 50+ Beach Sun Bucket Hat Beige
iHomey

Pros

  • Reversible
  • Removable brim
  • Under $20
$19.00
See it!

Verabella Women's Straw Hat

Verabella Womens Straw Hat Beach Hat Lightweight Womens Hats Summer Foldable/Packable Floppy Beach Hats for Women Fashionable,Nature
Verabella

Pros

  • Detachable chin strap
  • Fashion-forward design
  • Currently on sale
Originally $44On Sale: $30You Save 32%
See it!

Panama Jack Boonie Fishing Hat

Panama Jack Boonie Fishing Hat - Lightweight, Packable, UPF (SPF) 50+ Sun Protection, 3" Floating Brim (Khaki/Navy, X-Large)
Panama Jack

Pros

  • Unisex option
  • Soft inner sweatband
  • Most comfortable option
$35.00
See it!

Lanzom Women's Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll-up Hat

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+ (B-Brown)
Lanzom

Pros

  • Elegant aesthetic
  • Foldable
  • Floppy brim
$26.00
See it!

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Brittany Beach Hat

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Brittany Beach Hat - Sun Protective (One Size- Black/White Ticking)
Coolibar

Pros

  • Numerous colorways available
  • Adjustable sizing
  • Fully lined crown for added sun protection
$49.00
See it!

FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat

Womens Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50 Summer Hat Foldable Roll up Floppy Beach Hats for Women
FURTALK

Pros

  • Currently on sale
  • Flexible hat
  • Positive reviews
$26.00
See it!

Joywant Women's Amia Summer Straw Visor

Joywant Womens Amia Summer Straw Visor Beach Hats with UV Protection Large Brim, Travel Packable Sun Visor Hat-Beige
Joywant

Pros

  • Visor design
  • Breathable straw material
  • Fan-favorite aesthetic
$22.00
See it!
kopari-rose-gold-sun-shield-body-glow

High Performance SPF Meets Liquid Luxury With This Bestselling Sunscreen

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!