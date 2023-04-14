10 Summer Hats With SPF Protection for Anti-Aging Benefits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Any dermatologist or skincare professional will tell you that using sunscreen daily is the key to preventing wrinkles. But in the summer when the sun is stronger, you may need something a little bit more substantial to make sure you’re fully protected at all times.
One of the best ways to do so that won’t cost big bucks? A proper hat! With a wide enough brim to provide ample shade on your face, you’re at less risk for exposure from potentially harmful UV rays. Any hat will do, but if you truly want to go the extra mile, search for a chapeau that looks good and has UV protection built in! You can actually incorporate UV blockers into different materials, and all of the hats we picked out have it under control. If you want your skin to stay ultra-protected as you hang out in the sun this summer, read on and shop the selection of hats available now!
Panama Jack Women's Sun Hat
Pros
- Renowned brand
- Available in three colors
- Adjustable sizing toggle
Double Couple Women's Straw Hat
Pros
- Fashionable brim
- Currently on sale
- Breathable material
Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Compact Poolside Hat
Pros
- Travel-friendly
- Packable and crushable
- Incredibly wide brim for extra protection
iHomey Packable Extra Large Brim Floppy Sun Hat
Pros
- Reversible
- Removable brim
- Under $20
Verabella Women's Straw Hat
Pros
- Detachable chin strap
- Fashion-forward design
- Currently on sale
Panama Jack Boonie Fishing Hat
Pros
- Unisex option
- Soft inner sweatband
- Most comfortable option
Lanzom Women's Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll-up Hat
Pros
- Elegant aesthetic
- Foldable
- Floppy brim
Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Brittany Beach Hat
Pros
- Numerous colorways available
- Adjustable sizing
- Fully lined crown for added sun protection
FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat
Pros
- Currently on sale
- Flexible hat
- Positive reviews
Joywant Women's Amia Summer Straw Visor
Pros
- Visor design
- Breathable straw material
- Fan-favorite aesthetic
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- Best Plus-Size Swimwear 2022: Our Favorite Flattering One-Piece & Two-Piece Swimsuits
- Best Strapless Bras for Wedding Dress
- The Absolute Best Lululemon-Style Leggings for Yoga, Running and More
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!