Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yeehaw! In case you missed it, Beyoncé is still in her Cowboy Carter era. Much to our delight, the Grammy winner continues to slay in Western-inspired ensembles. From a chocolate latex-like dress that debuted on Instagram to a Versace cowgirl outfit at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards, every look she’s worn has earned complete tens across the board!

Related: Love Katie Holmes' $1,300 Mary Jane Flats? Get The Look For Less Than $100 at Amazon When it comes to dressing for summer, the less complicated, the better. What’s more, channeling rich mom, luxe aesthetics into your wardrobe can showcase your style while keeping you cool, calm and collected. Katie Holmes, known for starring in Dawson’s Creek and Batman Begins, has impeccable style — her recent spring outfit proves it. Recently, […]

On Friday, June 7, she shared an Instagram post in a pair of itty bitty denim shorts with a vintage Roberto Cavalli kimono, a wide cowboy hat, and aviator sunnies. Since Daisy Duke-style shorts are a hit during the summer, we couldn’t help but want to recreate her look. Best of all? The celeb-approved style only costs $29!

Get the Yyibsones Stretchy Denim Shorts for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re looking to recreate Bey’s cowgirl style or you just want to add a new pair of denim to your warm-weather collection, you’re in luck! Amazon brand Yyibsones has a pair of Stretchy Denim Shorts that will help achieve your goals without breaking the bank.

The light-wash shorts have a high-waist silhouette and have a folded hem. The curve-hugging shorts have soft and stretchy fabric that make for a comfy and shape-flattering fit. They have a traditional 5 pocket design with a zip-fly closure.

Get the Yyibsones Stretchy Denim Shorts for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

You won’t have any trouble styling these shorts. They’re so versatile that they go with just about anything. Style them with graphic tees and tank tops when you’re in the mood for a casual outfit. Want to dress it up a bit? Pair these shorts with a long sleeve blouse or kimono like Beyonce and don’t forget to rock them with comfy heels. You can even rock these shorts with a sweatshirt or a hoodie on unseasonably cool days.

Are you ready to enter your Cowboy Carter era? Snag these $29 denim shorts that look just like the ones Beyoncé wore.

See it: Get the Yyibsones Stretchy Denim Shorts for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Meg Ryan Revived ‘90s Style in This Effortlessly Chic Vest Effortless looks are always a plus during the warm weather months. You know, the outfits that you put together in little to no time, but look like you devoted tons of effort? Classic styles like vests are reemerging as simple styles that elevate. Meg Ryan proved that vests were a style on the rise during […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more denim shorts here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!