When it comes to dressing for summer, the less complicated, the better. What’s more, channeling rich mom, luxe aesthetics into your wardrobe can showcase your style while keeping you cool, calm and collected. Katie Holmes, known for starring in Dawson’s Creek and Batman Begins, has impeccable style — her recent spring outfit proves it.

Recently, on June 5, Holmes was spotted while out and about in New York City while wearing a chic and seamless outfit that speaks to her streamlined sartorial aesthetic. She wore a flowy maxi shirtdress open teamed with a simple camisole, wide-leg trousers and cute Chanel Mary Jane Flats. Although we’re in love with her flats, we can’t part with $1,300 for them — so we took it upon ourselves to help you get her look for less! We found a similar pair on Amazon that is only $98!

This Free People Women’s Gemini Ballet Flat is adorable and comfortable — seriously! What we love most about this pair of flats is their two-strap buckle design that adds a bit of flair to the rather sweet style. Further, these flats feature leather materials and have an elasticated back for extra comfort and wiggle room.

Get the Free People Women’s Gemini Ballet Flat for $98 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 9, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these cute, edgy flats, you could take a page out of Holmes’ book and opt for a sophisticated, clean ensemble consisting of billowing trousers, a blazer and a classic T-shirt. Or, you could go a little more free and opt for a flouncy dress for a relaxed, casual take. Also, this option comes in six colors and has a 6 to 11 size range.

In regards to these flats, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “The leather is so soft and incredibly comfortable! I’m thrilled with these flats.” One more reviewer gushed, “You can dress them up or down. Jeans, shorts, skirts! They are very versatile. Great buy!”

Furthermore, it’s hard to believe it, but summer is almost here, and it’s the optimal time to wear ballet flats. If you need a new pair, consider snagging this trendy look-alike option and channeling Katie Holmes effortlessly!

