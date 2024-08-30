Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While Labor Day weekend is great for spending some time with family and friends, it’s also the perfect time to assess your wardrobe for fall. And if you find that there’s a few pieces missing for the season — now’s the time to shop! Amazon is hosting their Labor Day Sale — and it can save you hundreds on fall fashion essentials!

To help make the search easier, we rounded up our 17 top fall fashion picks from the sale, many of them being Amazon best-sellers. It includes everything from plaid shackets for cozying up around a fall bonfire and flowy dresses for fall brunches. Sound like something you need to in your closet? Keep scrolling to see our top fall favorites starting at $21!

Related: 10 Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Walmart — Save Up to 90% Off Labor Day is basically here, so it’s time to start planning all the sales you want to shop for. While top contenders like Amazon, Target and others come to mind, make sure you add Walmart’s Labor Day rollbacks to your shopping list. This weekend, the mega-retailer is offering thousands of fashion items at discounted pricing, […]

17 Fall Fashion Best-Sellers on Sale During Amazon’s Labor Day Sale

Cozy Cardigans and Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This best-selling plaid shacket is our favorite because it embodies all of the fall vibes and is 20% off!

2. Hibernation Mode Activated: Get ready to hibernate in this shopper-favorite cardigan that has a flattering oversized design, contrast buttons and soft knit fabric!

3. Do the Denim: Another chic fall jacket style is this denim button up that has a collared neck, distressed design and oversized fit!

4. Classy and Chic: This chic cardigan instantly elevates any outfit with its striped design and gold buttons!

Darling Dresses and Jumpsuits

5. Our Absolute Favorite! This tiered midi dress is our top favorite because of its figure-flattering smocked bodice and flared skirt design!

6. Boho Babe: Boho fashionistas will love this flowy maxi dress that has cute ruffle details and a wide array of colors to choose from!

7. Overall Outfit: These oversized overalls bring a cute vintage vibe and would pair with a basic white t-shirt and a wide brim hat!

8. Ravishing Ruffles: Ravish in the ruffled midi dress that’s perfect for fall weddings, bridal showers and more!

9. Sleek Stripes: This striped knit dress is the perfect transitional weather pick as it can be worn by itself on warm days and paired with a jacket when it gets cool!

10. Very Versatile: This flowy, tie-strap maxi dress can be worn for everything from work, to farmer’s markets, baby showers and more!

Related: 13 Sleek Fashion Finds to Shop During Madewell’s Extra 40% Off Sale Event If you didn’t know, now is the best time to shop for clothing, thanks to all the Labor Day Weekend sales happening right now. Moreover, Madewell is a super sleek, elevated fashion brand that’s known for creating edgy fashion finds. Right now, you can take an extra 40% off its sale section, making it a […]

Luxe Loungewear

11. Our Absolute Favorite! An Amazon best-seller, shoppers love this pullover hoodie for its soft fleece fabric, flattering design and oversized fit!

12. Flattering Yoga Pants: Not only can these high-waisted yoga pants be used for workouts, they can also be dressed up with a cute jacket, hat and tennis shoes for a coffee date too!

13. Quarter Zip Queen: Perfect for unpredictable fall weather, this quarter zip sweatshirt can be zipped up for warmth and down to keep cool!

14. An Absolute Steal: Get these best-selling leggings, which feature pockets and a high waistline, while they’re still 30% off!

Simple Outfit Sets

15. Our Absolute Favorite! All we want to do is grab a cup of apple cider, throw on our favorite fall movie and cozy up on the couch in this cute knitted matching set!

16. Mix and Match: With its cap sleeve knit top and matching tapered pants, this two piece set makes it easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Travel-Perfect: If you’ve got some fall trips on the schedule, you’ll definitely want this comfortable matching set that’d be perfect for both plane and car rides!