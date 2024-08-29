Your account
10 Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Walmart — Save Up to 90% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Labor Day is basically here, so it’s time to start planning all the sales you want to shop for. While top contenders like Amazon, Target and others come to mind, make sure you add Walmart’s Labor Day rollbacks to your shopping list. This weekend, the mega-retailer is offering thousands of fashion items at discounted pricing, up to 90% off. Yep, that’s not a typo!

Since there are so many items to browse, we did the work for you and found the best deals to add to your cart. There are long-sleeve tops, jeans, bags, jewelry, intimates and more, all at prices that you can’t resist. These deals are so good, we’re sure they’re not going to last long!

10 Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Walmart

1. Take Up to 80% Off Long-Sleeve Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready for fall by stocking up on long-sleeve tops, like this stunning burgundy shirt from Cueply. It has a tunic design with a twisted knot front — You save 80% off!

2. Take Up to 40% Off Tanks

Our Absolute Favorite: Grab some transitional tank tops while you’re shopping this Labor Day holiday. The Sofia Jeans Mock-Neck Top pairs well with jeans or shorts and is best for layering in any season — You save 40% off!

3. Take Up to 45% Off Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: Levi’s jeans have the best fits that flatter all figures. The Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans are made with heavyweight denim for durability. They’re snug through your hip and thigh and have a relaxed design everywhere else — You save 45% off!

4. Take Up to 80% Off  Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a skirt that’s perfect for work? Grab the Free Assembly Women’s Bias Slip Midi Skirt. The skirt features an A-line silhouette and soft, silky materials that keep you comfortable all day — You save over 90% off!

5. Take Up to 83% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s still wedding season, meaning if you need an address to wear to witness upcoming nuptials, snag the Sofia Jeans O-Ring Halter Dress. It has a red shade, a tie-neck and a subtle floral print that stands out against traditional wedding guest dresses — You save over 83% off!

6. Take Up to 43% Off  Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: The No Boundaries Retro-Inspired Sneakers give rich mom vibes, and we’re here for it. They boast chunky soles and neutral colors that pair well with jeans, shorts or your favorite leggings — You save 25% off!

7. Take Up to 85% Off Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: The Montana West Hobo Bag for Women Crossbody Purse makes a statement without having to try. It has ample interior room and reinforced straps — You save over 85% off!

8. Take Up to 90% Off  Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: This everyday necklace looks more expensive than it is. The Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace has a simple chain and shiny pendant in the middle of the necklace — You save over 90% off!

9. Take Up to 50% Off Intimates

Our Absolute Favorite: Panties are an afterthought when it comes to shopping, but this Labor Day weekend, you can get the No Boundaries 5-pack Micro Hipsters at a major discount — You save 50% off!

10. Take Up to 85% Off Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Waffle knit sets can be expensive; that’s why we love the Fantaslook Pajamas Set, which includes both a long-sleeve shirt and shorts — You save 85% off!

