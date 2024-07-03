Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweater sets are only suitable for winter, right? Wrong! Think about it, you still need something to wear during chilly summer beach nights. Plus, there are few things as satisfying as nestling up in a sweater while enjoying a boat ride. For those instances where you need to beat the summer chill, you can rely on the Nenona Women’s Summer Sleeveless Sweater Set.

Before you start to imagine those bulky matching sweatsuits, this sweater set couldn’t be further from those designs. This lightweight set features woven shorts and an airy tank with trendy side splits for a cool casual look. The knit fabric feels ultra plush to the touch, though it doesn’t have the same insulating effect as cold weather sweaters, so you won’t have to worry about overheating when you step out wearing this.

Get the Nenona Women’s Summer Sleeveless Sweater Set for $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

I personally love the versatility of the set — the loose-fitting, loungey silhouette is perfect for those lazy vacation days when all you want to do is sit on the terrace reading a book. On the flip side, when you tuck in the top, the overall effect looks more streamlined, making it ideal for those relaxing dinner nights out. And, as I mentioned before, you’ll stay oh-so-cozy if you wear it to watch a calm beach sunset.

Sweaters are often difficult to care for. I’ve ruined one too many sweaters by throwing them in the wash. However, this one was built to last and will survive in the washing machine. In fact, that’s the preferred washing method. Just be sure to let it air dry to prevent any shrinkage.

Much like many Amazon fashion options, this sweater set comes in a variety of summery colors. Take your pick between light blue, orange, purple and the trendiest hue of the season, butter yellow. If you prefer a neutral hue, it’s also available in the standard neutrals like black, tan and white, so everyone can find something they like.

Shoppers can’t say enough positive things about the set, either. “I am obsessed with this set,” one reviewer writes. “I don’t ever write reviews for things, but I am wearing this set today and I just had to. I was a bit skeptical when I took it out of the package as it does feel somewhat thick, but the fabric is incredibly breathable. I live in New England, and the weather is just starting to get muggy and awful out but this set doesn’t feel uncomfortable or too warm. The breeze passes through it comfortably, its easy to move in, and it looks adorable. I ordered two more colors and I’m so excited to wear them.”

This will surely be a fashionable summer with this in your closet. Don’t be afraid to get a few colors — once you try one, you’ll wish you had ordered more!

