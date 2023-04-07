Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Home Essentials

The Best Patio and Outdoor Decor Deals Currently on Amazon — From $24

By
amazon-patio-outdoor-deals
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunshine and good times, people! We are so ready to start spending more time outside in the warm spring and summer weather. Even when we’re just hanging out at home, we need to put our patio to use!

Whether you have a backyard patio, a deck, a balcony or simply some extra space in the grass, let’s make the most of your outdoor area. Let’s make it relaxing for lazy days and a great gathering spot for parties — and let’s do it using only products on sale at Amazon. Shop below for our favorite outdoor furniture, decor, etc.!

Greesum 3-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set

Greesum 3 Pieces Rocking Wicker Bistro Set, Patio Outdoor Furniture Conversation Sets with Porch Chairs and Glass Coffee Table, Beige
Greesum

Pros:

  • Available in three colors
  • Comes with two sleek rocking chairs and small table
  • Chairs have anti-skid and scratch-resistant design
Was $150On Sale: $126You Save 16%
See it!

Tryme Solar Lights

Tryme Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Decorations Sun Moon Star Stake Light Decorative Waterproof Warm White LED Yard Decor for Pathway Lawn Patio Courtyard Backyard
Tryme

Pros:

  • Solar-powered lights — no need to plug in
  • Comes with moon, star and sun shapes
  • Great for lighting up a walkway or gathering area
Was $38On Sale: $28You Save 26%
See it!

Sand Mine Reversible Mat

SAND MINE Reversible Mats, Plastic Straw Rug, Modern Area Rug, Large Floor Mat and Rug for Outdoors, RV, Patio, Backyard, Deck, Picnic, Beach, Trailer, Camping (5' x 8', Black Grey Lattice)
SAND MINE

Pros:

  • Outdoor rug — made to last even in rain or harsh sunlight
  • Comes with a carrying bag for use on trips
  • Reversible design
Was $40On Sale: $36You Save 10%
See it!

Best Choice Products Outdoor Steel Bench

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bench Steel Garden Patio Porch Furniture for Lawn, Park, Deck w/Floral Design Backrest, Slatted Seat - Black
Best Choice Products

Pros:

  • Floral filigree promotes airflow and provides magical garden aesthetic
  • Seats up to three people (400 pound limit)
  • Available in black or brown
Was $130On Sale: $109You Save 16%
See it!

Kizzby Table Top Fire Pit Bowl

Table Top Fire Pit Bowl - Concrete Tabletop Fireplace Indoor Outdoor Decor Portable Rubbing Alcohol Burner Smores Maker for Patio Balcony with Extinguisher
KIZZBY

Pros:

  • Each burn should last at least 60 minutes
  • Great for s'mores
  • Affordable option compared to a full-size fire pit
Was $37On Sale: $30You Save 19%
See it!

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Wicker Ottomans w/Storage

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Wicker Ottomans, Multipurpose Outdoor Furniture for Patio, Backyard, Additional Seating, Footrest, Side Table w/Storage, Removable Cushions - Brown/Beige
Best Choice Products

Pros:

  • Multipurpose — seating and storage
  • Set of two
  • Available in six colors
Was $130On Sale: $96You Save 26%
See it!

Cadani 4-Pack Metal Plant Stands

CADANI 4-Pack Decent Metal Plant Stands, Anti-Rust Iron Flower Pot Stand, Heavy Duty Plant Pot Shelf, Decoration Racks for Home Indoor and Outdoor
CADANI

Pros:

  • Comes with four stands able to hold weights up to 65 pounds
  • Made with sturdy wrought iron
  • Protective foot pads prevent scratching
Was $36On Sale: $24You Save 33%
See it!
Shutterstock

The Best Hair Product Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Sale

Read article

Looking for something else? Explore more outdoor finds here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!