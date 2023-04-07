The Best Patio and Outdoor Decor Deals Currently on Amazon — From $24

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Sunshine and good times, people! We are so ready to start spending more time outside in the warm spring and summer weather. Even when we’re just hanging out at home, we need to put our patio to use!
Whether you have a backyard patio, a deck, a balcony or simply some extra space in the grass, let’s make the most of your outdoor area. Let’s make it relaxing for lazy days and a great gathering spot for parties — and let’s do it using only products on sale at Amazon. Shop below for our favorite outdoor furniture, decor, etc.!
Greesum 3-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set
Pros:
- Available in three colors
- Comes with two sleek rocking chairs and small table
- Chairs have anti-skid and scratch-resistant design
Tryme Solar Lights
Pros:
- Solar-powered lights — no need to plug in
- Comes with moon, star and sun shapes
- Great for lighting up a walkway or gathering area
Sand Mine Reversible Mat
Pros:
- Outdoor rug — made to last even in rain or harsh sunlight
- Comes with a carrying bag for use on trips
- Reversible design
Best Choice Products Outdoor Steel Bench
Pros:
- Floral filigree promotes airflow and provides magical garden aesthetic
- Seats up to three people (400 pound limit)
- Available in black or brown
Kizzby Table Top Fire Pit Bowl
Pros:
- Each burn should last at least 60 minutes
- Great for s'mores
- Affordable option compared to a full-size fire pit
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Wicker Ottomans w/Storage
Pros:
- Multipurpose — seating and storage
- Set of two
- Available in six colors
Cadani 4-Pack Metal Plant Stands
Pros:
- Comes with four stands able to hold weights up to 65 pounds
- Made with sturdy wrought iron
- Protective foot pads prevent scratching
