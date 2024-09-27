Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From Meghan Markle to Emily Ratajowski, our favorite celebrities are always showing Us the chicest ways to dress like a rich mom in her 30s! Whether it be Markle’s chic and refined style or Ratajkowski’s fashion-forward and trendy style, we’re loving the way rich moms in their 30s dress. That’s we rounded up these 17 pieces so we can get their look too — and they’re all from Amazon!

Dressing like a rich mom in her 30s is all about finding a mixture of both comfy, quick and on-the-go pieces and chic and elevated pieces. Our roundup has a mixture of both, ranging from cozy matching sets for school drop offs and darling dresses for date nights. It also includes several coats, jackets and sweaters so you can complete a whole look! Shop them below starting at just $23.

17 Chic and Elevated Amazon Fashion Pieces for Dressing Like a Rich Mom in Her 30s

Drop Dead Gorgeous Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This knitted wrap dress is our favorite because of how easily it can elevate an outfit and how cozy it is against the skin!

2. Pretty Preppy: Give your look a preppy spin with this collared knit dress that’s made of a soft fabric, contrast hems and maxi length!

3. Very Versatile: Great for wearing to both work and date night is this sheer wrap dress that features a stylish swiss dot fabric!

4. Sleek Strapless: Pair this ribbed strapless dress with strappy heels, some dainty jewelry and a clutch for weddings or a cocktail hour!

5. Off-the-Shoulder Chic: Not only will this off-the-shoulder dress look incredibly chic, it’ll also be cozy too, with its soft ribbed knit fabric!

6. Stylish and Simple: This t-shirt-style maxi dress looks sleek with its simple, slim-fit design but feels as cozy as loungewear with its smooth and stretchy fabric!

Must-Have Matching Sets

7. Our Absolute Favorite! This knitted two-piece set is as cozy as a blanket but has a construction chic enough that Meghan Markle would wear it!

8. Very Versatile: Drop off the kids at school, travel and go to lunch in this simple two-piece set that features a cap sleeve top and matching ribbed pants!

9. Scandi Style: Embrace the Scandi girl fashion trend with this contrast hem matching set that’s a hallmark of the style!

10. Designer-Looking: Rock designer style on a budget with this striped hem two-piece set that comes in a few eye-catching color combinations!

The Chicest of Coats and Jackets

11. Our Absolute Favorite! An Amazon best-seller, we love the way this open front jacket has a simple design that’s also incredibly chic and versatile!

12. Smooth Suede! Give your look an edgy feel with this moto-style suede jacket that comes in a few neutral colors like black, white and khaki!

13. Plaid Perfection: This plaid shacket can be dressed down with leggings and tennis shoes but also dressed up with leather pants and some heels!

Cozy and Cute Cardigans and Sweaters

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This striped cardigan is our absolute favorite for its chic design that features gold buttons, front pockets and a striped knit fabric!

15. Stylish Sweater: An Amazon best-seller, we love this oversized sweater for its side slit design, versatile style and cozy fabric!

16. Choose the Checkered: Give your wardrobe a dose of fun with this checkered sweater that comes in several cute color combinations!

17. Classic Cable Knit: Sleek and simple, this cable knit sweater is the perfect wardrobe basic!