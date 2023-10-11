The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Chic Furniture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Spend enough time watching HGTV, and you’ll also feel the urge to renovate your home. Every interior design show make Us want to throw out our decor and start from scratch! But all it takes is a quick scroll through a home furnishings site to bring your dreams back to reality. Furniture is expensive, y’all!
Well, now you can finally buy new pieces for your living space without breaking the bank! Today is the final day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, so it’s your last chance to score major deals across the site.
We selected our favorite furniture finds below, from tables to chairs. Hurry to grab these chic staples before they sell out!
Prime Day Dresser Deals
From handbags to home goods, rattan has been trending lately! We love the look of this rustic oak dresser that also can serve as a nightstand or entry table. This piece seems like it’s straight out of the West Elm catalog!
- Anmytek Modern Rattan Wood Dresser — originally $290, now just $179!
- Furnulem Black Dresser/TV Stand — originally $120, now just $70!
- Boluo White Dresser — originally $129, now just $60!
- WLIVE Wooden Dresser/TV Stand — originally $110, now just $68!
Prime Day Table Deals
A classic coffee table is the focal piece of any living room. This two-tier table doubles as a storage unit, complete with rattan baskets underneath. Searching for other options? Check out the dining room table, side table and accent table below!
- Walker Edison Two-Tier Espresso Coffee Table with Rattan Storage Baskets — originally $249, now just $108!
- Winsome Black Wood Accent Table— originally $67, now just $36!
- Yitahome Rustic Farmhouse Industrial Dining Room Table — originally $190, now just $144!
- Safavieh Vintage Grey Side Table with Removable Baskets — originally $226, now just $82!
Prime Day Chair Deals
It’s faux-leather weather! We can’t get enough of this sleek fabric, from fashion to furniture. This tan faux-leather accent chair is comfy-chic! Peep other seating selections below.
- Inzoy Faux Leather Accent Chair with Wood Frame — originally $170, now just $136!
- Neo Chair Ergonomic Faux Leather Office Chair — originally $180, now just $100!
- Christopher Knight Mid-Century Modern Grey Armchair — originally $246, now just $147!
- Boraam Swivel Bar Stool — originally $142, now just $82!
Prime Day Shelf Deals
Part storage unit, part bookshelf, part console and part entryway table, this piece does it all! And the wooden industrial design works in a wide range of homes. If this style isn’t for you, take a look at these other options!
- Fatorri 8-Cube Wooden Industrial Bookshelf — originally $280, now just $184!
- Yoobure Tree Bookshelf — originally $60, now just $39!
- Zhomud Ladder Shelf Bookcase — originally $76, now just $61!
- Pipishell 9-Cube Walnut Wooden Bookshelf — originally $130, now just $104!
