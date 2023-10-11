Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Chic Furniture

By
chic furniture Amazon Prime Day deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spend enough time watching HGTV, and you’ll also feel the urge to renovate your home. Every interior design show make Us want to throw out our decor and start from scratch! But all it takes is a quick scroll through a home furnishings site to bring your dreams back to reality. Furniture is expensive, y’all!

Well, now you can finally buy new pieces for your living space without breaking the bank! Today is the final day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, so it’s your last chance to score major deals across the site.

We selected our favorite furniture finds below, from tables to chairs. Hurry to grab these chic staples before they sell out!

Prime Day Dresser Deals

rattan dresser
Amazon

From handbags to home goods, rattan has been trending lately! We love the look of this rustic oak dresser that also can serve as a nightstand or entry table. This piece seems like it’s straight out of the West Elm catalog!

See It!

Prime Day Table Deals

coffee table
Amazon

A classic coffee table is the focal piece of any living room. This two-tier table doubles as a storage unit, complete with rattan baskets underneath. Searching for other options? Check out the dining room table, side table and accent table below!

See It!

Prime Day Chair Deals

Faux Leather Accent Chair
Amazon

It’s faux-leather weather! We can’t get enough of this sleek fabric, from fashion to furniture. This tan faux-leather accent chair is comfy-chic! Peep other seating selections below.

See It!

Prime Day Shelf Deals

wooden bookshelf
Amazon

Part storage unit, part bookshelf, part console and part entryway table, this piece does it all! And the wooden industrial design works in a wide range of homes. If this style isn’t for you, take a look at these other options!

See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

best-amazon-prime-day-apple-deals

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals — Up to $250 Off

Pic

Related: These 15 Popular Products Have Never Been on Sale for Prime Day — Until Now!

amazon-black-friday-okp-robot-vacuum

Related: 15 Vacuum Deals to Snatch During Amazon Prime Day

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories