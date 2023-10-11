15 Vacuum Deals to Snatch During Amazon Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Cleaning supplies can cost a pretty penny. Thanks to Prime Day, though, you can tidy up your home with top-of-the-line products for a fraction of their usual price tags. This means the cool robot, wireless and handheld vacuums you’ve added to your wishlist over the years are up for grabs at deep discounts! No need to wait for Black Friday, people! Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day savings event which provides up to more than 50% off beauty products, up to 90% off Halloween deals and so much more. That said, read on for what you’re really here for — home essentials!

Robot Vacuums

EICOBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner This self-charging robotic vacuum swiftly cleans up pet hair and dust from low-pile carpets and hardwood floors. It features 11 sets of collision-proof sensing to avoid falls and bumping into other objects. $318 On Sale: $84.99 You Save 73% See it!

Handheld Vacuums

FUOAYOC Handheld Vacuum Keep your car in tip-top shape with this lightweight handheld vacuum. It features a battery which lasts for up to 30 minutes of cleaning time and an LED indicator which shows the remaining battery life. Handy! $78 On Sale: $49.99 You Save 36% See it!

Wireless Vacuums

Hoover ONEPWR WindTunnel Cordless Vacuum Say goodbye to tripping over cords and not being able to reach long distances, all thanks to this cordless vacuum. This quiet-cleaning device features a dual system which captures and contains 99.4% of dust and fine particles. $329 On Sale: $226.56 You Save 31% See it!

