Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Vacuum Deals to Snatch During Amazon Prime Day

By
amazon-black-friday-okp-robot-vacuum
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Cleaning supplies can cost a pretty penny. Thanks to Prime Day, though, you can tidy up your home with top-of-the-line products for a fraction of their usual price tags. This means the cool robot, wireless and handheld vacuums you’ve added to your wishlist over the years are up for grabs at deep discounts! No need to wait for Black Friday, people! Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day savings event which provides up to more than 50% off beauty products, up to 90% off Halloween deals and so much more. That said, read on for what you’re really here for — home essentials!

Robot Vacuums

EICOBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner

EICOBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa Suction Power, Slim, Quiet, Tangle-Free Suction, 130 Mins Runtime, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Ideal for Low Carpet, Pet Hair, Hard Floors, Black
EICOBOT
This self-charging robotic vacuum swiftly cleans up pet hair and dust from low-pile carpets and hardwood floors. It features 11 sets of collision-proof sensing to avoid falls and bumping into other objects.
$318On Sale: $84.99You Save 73%
See it!

Handheld Vacuums

FUOAYOC Handheld Vacuum

FUOAYOC Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Mini Car Hand Held Vacuum with Powerful Suction, Portable Hand Vacuum Rechargeable with LED Light for Pet Hair Keyboard Dust Office and Home Cleaning
FUOAYOC
Keep your car in tip-top shape with this lightweight handheld vacuum. It features a battery which lasts for up to 30 minutes of cleaning time and an LED indicator which shows the remaining battery life. Handy!
$78On Sale: $49.99You Save 36%
See it!

Wireless Vacuums

Hoover ONEPWR WindTunnel Cordless Vacuum

Hoover ONEPWR WindTunnel Emerge Pet Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum with All-Terrain Dual Brush Roll Nozzle, BH53602V, Silver
Hoover
Say goodbye to tripping over cords and not being able to reach long distances, all thanks to this cordless vacuum. This quiet-cleaning device features a dual system which captures and contains 99.4% of dust and fine particles.
$329On Sale: $226.56You Save 31%
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals before they’re gone!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

early Amazon Prime Day viral favorites

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Viral Favorites

amazon-prime-day-deals-that-save-hundreds

Related: Mattresses! TVs! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Save You Hundreds

amazon-prime-day-flattering-fashion

Related: The Best Flattering Fashion Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories