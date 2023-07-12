Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better way to cap off your Amazon Prime Day experience than by picking up a new Chromebook or tablet at a deep discount? With the back-to-school season right around the corner, now is an excellent opportunity to treat the student in your life with new tech to get their first semester of the year started off right.

But also… why not just treat yourself? These prices are hard to pass up — you may not be able to resist snagging one of these incredible products for your own needs! There’s a variety of price ranges up for grabs, and we’re sure one of the best deals available below will suit both your needs and your budget. Scroll on to check out these steals!

FACETEL Android 10 Inch Tablet Set

Tablet 10 inch Latest 128 GB ROM Android 11 Q10PRO Tablets:4GB RAM|5G/4G Wi-Fi|Octa-Core|8000mAh|Bluetooth|Google Certified Tablet with Keyboard, Mouse, Earphones etc./Support Split Screen-Green
FACETEL
Originally $136On Sale: $96You Save 29%
See it!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet, LCD Screen, Kids Content, Smart Switch, Expandable Memory, Long Lasting Battery, US Version, 2022, Pink Gold
SAMSUNG
Originally $230On Sale: $150You Save 35%
See it!

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen)

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) - 2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 8" HD - Front 2MP & Rear 5MP Camera - 2GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 (Go Edition) or Later
Lenovo
Originally $110On Sale: $80You Save 27%
See it!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet, LCD Screen, Kids Content, Smart Switch, Long Lasting Battery, US Version, 2022, Silver, Amazon Exclusive
SAMSUNG
Originally $230On Sale: $150You Save 35%
See it!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Lavender
Amazon
Originally $150On Sale: $75You Save 50%
See it!

Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA Slim Laptop | 14.0" Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core Processor | AMD Radeon Graphics | 8GB LPDDR5 | 512GB NVMe SSD | Wi-Fi 6 | Windows 11 Home,Silver
acer
Originally $450On Sale: $379You Save 16%
See it!

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Lenovo - 2022 - IdeaPad 3i - Essential Laptop Computer - Intel Core i5 12th Gen - 15.6" FHD Display - 8GB Memory - 512GB Storage - Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo
Originally $650On Sale: $460You Save 29%
See it!

Acer Chromebook 317 Laptop

Acer Chromebook 317 CB317-1H-C6RK Laptop | Intel Celeron N4500 | 17.3" Full HD IPS Display | 4GB LPDDR4X | 128GB eMMC | Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax | Chrome OS, Silver
acer
Originally $350On Sale: $225You Save 36%
See it!

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop | Intel Pentium Silver N6000 | 14" HD Corning Gorilla Glass Touch Display | 8GB LPDDR4X | 128GB eMMC | Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 | Chrome OS | CP314-1H-P1Q5
acer
Originally $400On Sale: $339You Save 15%
See it!

Lenovo 3i Chromebook 2023

Lenovo 3i Chromebook - 2023 - Everyday Notebook - Chrome OS - 15.6" Full HD - 8GB Memory - 64GB Storage - Intel Celeron N4500 - Abyss Blue
Lenovo
Originally $300On Sale: $255You Save 15%
See it!

