Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day Live Updates

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Live updates of the absolute best Prime Day deals

Live 7 hours ago
By
amazon-prime-day-2023
Shutterstock
13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Looking for the very best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals? There’s no time to waste! You’re in the right place for the best Prime Day deals this year, with live updates throughout the event!

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Read article

Our Favorite Deals

Apple:

Fashion & Swim:

Beauty & Personal Care:

Tech:

Home & Outdoor:

Kitchen:

8 Fastest-Selling Deals

7 Best The Drop Prime Day Deals — Up to 57% Off

amazon-prime-day-the-drop-deals
Amazon

7 Best Device Prime Day Deals — Up to 65% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-device-deals
Amazon

7 Most-Anticipated Prime Day Bestsellers — Up to 42% Off

amazon-prime-day-most-anticipated-bestsellers
Amazon

7 Top Viral Prime Day Products — Up to 41% Off

amazon-prime-day-viral-deals
Amazon

7 Best Fashion Prime Day Deals — Up to 40% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-fashion-deals
Amazon

7 Best Creator-Favorite Prime Day Deals — Up to 31% Off

amazon-prime-day-creator-favorite-deals
Amazon

7 Best Beauty Prime Day Deals — Up to 49% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-beauty-deals
Amazon

7 Best Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals — Up to 25% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-home-kitchen-deals
Amazon

6 Top Buzzworthy Prime Day Deals — Up to 40% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-buzzworthy-deals
Amazon

7 Best Electronics Prime Day Deals — Up to 51% Off

amazon-prime-day-electronics-deals
Amazon

6 Best Luggage Prime Day Deals — Up to 62% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-luggage-deals
Amazon

7 Best Sports and Outdoors Prime Day Deals — Up to TK% Off

amazon-prime-day-best-sports-outdoor-deals
Amazon

More Incredible Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

Looking for something else? Explore more limited-time, top-notch deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Kyle Richards and More Shoppers Praise the IDEGG No-Show Socks From Amazon: ‘These Are Great!’

Kyle Richards and Other Savvy Shoppers Love These No-Show Socks From Amazon

Read article
jennifer-aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Compared This Mascara to Having Lash Extensions

Read article
alix-earle-crest-whitestrips-amazon

Alix Earle Uses These Express Whitening Strips for a Bright Smile

Read article

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!