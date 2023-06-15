The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Oral Care Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite parts of summer? Prime Day! We’re still waiting for Amazon to announce the official dates for 2023, but we can expect to see the two-day sale extravaganza take place in mid-July as it has in years past. Have some oral care products you need to replace now? Can’t wait any longer to check something off your wish list? We’ve got you!

Amazon already has some top-notch oral care deals available, so there’s no need to wait to achieve the smile of your dreams! But first…

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

The Absolute Best Oral Care Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re looking for an electric toothbrush, a water flosser, teeth-whitening products or perhaps even a mouth guard, we’re going to show you the very best deals available on Amazon Prime right now. Shop below!

This Electric Toothbrush Kit

With over 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute and three cleaning modes, this slim, rechargeable brush is about to introduce your teeth to a whole new level of clean. The coolest part? It uses Bluetooth to help show you spots that need extra love on its app. You could have whiter teeth in one week!

Get the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit (originally $80) for just $34 at Amazon! You save 57%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Water Flosser

With over 20,000 reviews, this easy-to-use water flosser will motivate even the laziest flossers. It uses high pressure and a rotating nozzle to target 99.99% of food residue in hard-to-reach areas. It has four modes, a waterproof design and a sleek look you’ll actually love displaying on your bathroom sink!

Get the Nicefeel Cordless Water Flosser (originally $70) for just $37 at Amazon! You save 48%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Whitening Pen

Don’t want to deal with white strips, molds and trays — or an expensive trip to the dentist? Try out this highly-rated teeth-whitening pen! It claims to whiten teeth up to 10 shades in just one week, using 35% carbamide peroxide to remove common stains. Use one to two times a day!

Get the Auraglow Whitening Pen (originally $37) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 46%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mouth Guard

If you grind your teeth at night, leading to dental damage, headaches and/or earaches, a mouth guard could change your life. This set not only comes with different sizes but also has instructions for boiling and molding each guard to your mouth for a personalized fit. Wear while you sleep — and leave it in the included storage case during the day!

Get the DAVV Mouth Guard (originally $40) for just $16 at Amazon! You save 60%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Color-Correcting Powder

Another way to whiten your teeth is to use a purple oral care product designed to color-correct yellow stains. Simply dip the wet bristles of your toothbrush into the powder and brush away. You only need 30 seconds. So simple!

Get the Hismile V34 Colour Corrector Powder (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon! You save 30%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Toothpaste Tablets

If you travel a lot, save room in that liquids bag — and avoid messes in your suitcase — with these solid toothpaste tablets. They’re plaque-fighting, fluoride-free and wonderfully whitening. Just chew one until it forms a soft, minty paste, and then brush as usual!

Get the hello Antiplaque + Whitening Toothpaste Tablets (originally $12) for just $8 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Tongue Scrapers

Made with surgical-grade stainless steel, these tongue scrapers are key to a clean tongue and fresh breath. Just rinse your mouth, scrape your tongue gently from the inside out four to eight times (until visibly clean) and then rinse again. Remember: clean each scraper between uses!

Get the Bealihelp 2-Pack Tongue Scraper (originally $10) for just $4.59 at Amazon! You save 54%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more oral care here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

